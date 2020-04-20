A rising demand for food services

The largest food distribution network in Western New York is experiencing a "high volume" of requests from people who are in need of assistance as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to unfold.
FeedMore WNY, formerly the Food Bank of WNY, which serves Niagara, Erie, Cattaraugus, and Chautauqua counties, delivers meals to homes and area food pantries year-round.
Since March 16, the agency has delivered more than 1.5 million pounds of food, roughly 41% more than it did by the same time period last year.
"We have seen an absolute surge in need across all of the areas which we serve, that is people who are in need of delivery of meals and people who are reaching out to our partner pantries and kitchens for support," said Catherine Shick, communications director for FeedMore WNY. "We are hearing from a lot of people that this is their first time they've ever needed food assistance. They're suddenly been laid off of work, or furloughed, or actually lost a job, or their family usually relies on the school meals for their children, and now the children are out of school. So, we've seen a lot of people turning to our food assistance for the first time."
Tara A. Ellis, president and CEO of FeedMore WNY, described the current need for food assistance in the region as "overwhelming." She said her organization is experiencing calls for help from community members who have never relied on our services before.
“We are grateful to our amazing community members who are helping support FeedMore WNY with food donations, monetary gifts or volunteer efforts," she said. "We also appreciate our dedicated network of partner agencies who are working in tandem with FeedMore WNY to serve our neighbors in need.”
Shick said the home delivered meal program will never be charging a fee to its clients. The program itself has expanded to 1,140 individuals and counting, and delivers about 27,600 meals a week, about 26% more than average week.
"The inability to make a contribution will never stand in the way of a home delivered meal," Shick said. "We do have different programs within our home delivered meal program, so, whenever some one calls looking for home delivered meals, we have our social work intake team work with the individual to determine what best fit is for them. Some of those programs are short term fee for service programs, which they can opt into, but the majority of them are, however, voluntary contributions."
Other programs FeedMore WNY offers include the use of mobile food banks, and supplemental food distribution points throughout the coverage area.
"We have increased the distribution of food that we provide to our partner food pantries like Community Missions, making sure that they're well positioned to meet the increased need they're seeing on the front lines," Shick said. "We've also had to ramp up our volunteer base, because we need volunteers to pack emergency food boxes to be deployed into the community through supplemental distributions, so we have been actually holding more supplemental, pop-up food distributions in areas we have identified as underserved communities."
FeedMore WNY is enforcing social distancing standards and making masks and gloves available to its volunteers. If they are working for the home delivery program, volunteers will change gloves after every delivery and leave a meal on a flat surface outside a client's house after calling to tell them of the delivery. Otherwise, volunteers have no contact with clients, many of whom are seniors.
"Unfortunately, we just can't have the normal interaction between volunteers and clients during this time," Shick said. "It is heartbreaking because for many of our home delivered meal clients the only people they may see is their home delivered meal volunteer. In order to make up for some of that operation, our board members, members of our community ambassador council and our other trusted volunteers making companion calls to check in on our vulnerable home delivery clients."
In addition, FeedMore WNY is doing its part to support area students who may be struggling with isolation at this time.
"We are also partnering with psychology students that are masters and doctoral students, to help us provide mental health well-being calls, as well," Shick said. "Any clients that were identifying as they are in need of additional check-in beyond the companion call, we also have doctoral students making sure they are doing well in terms of mental health."
More information can be found at FeedMoreWNY.org.
HOW TO HELP
• Donations can be made 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday at 91 Holt St., Buffalo.
• To find food assistance or to make a donation over the phone, individuals can call (716) 822-2002 or (716) 852-1305. More information also can be found online at www.feedmorewny.org.
