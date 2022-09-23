LEWISTON — The Harvest and Hops Festival will return to the village this weekend.
The festival is returning on a larger scale following its cancelation in 2020 and downsizing in 2021. Jennifer Pauly, president of the Niagara River Region Chamber of Commerce, considers this a rebuilding year.
“This has been a 38-year tradition in Lewiston. It started as a craft festival decades ago. It grew into a festival large enough to close down the street,” Pauly said. “It’s turned into a nice fall festival people look forward to attending.”
Close to 130 vendors will be lined up along Center Street from Fourth to Seventh streets, closing that stretch to vehicular traffic for the weekend. Their wares range from jewelry and wood crafts to clothing, soap and candles. Pauly said the chamber ensures the majority of vendors sell handmade items.
Farm market vendors will also be present, along with highlighted brews from Brickyard Brewing Company, one of the festival’s main sponsors.
Harvest and Hops always takes place on the same weekend as the Wildlife Festival at the Niagara Power Vista. Pauly said the expected crowd count is 10,000 over two days, rain or shine.
Activities associated with Harvest and Hops include:
— Shenandoah Acres Petting Zoo from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Hennepin Park gazebo.
— A demonstration by the Hot Country Liners dance team at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Key Bank parking lot.
— A musical performance by Dave Stayner from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Como Deli patio.
— Farmer Tom Walsh’s funny songs and stories from the farm, from noon to 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Hennepin Park gazebo.
— A musical performance by Rick Zachary from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday at the Como Deli patio.
