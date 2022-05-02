Rajinder P.S. Bajwa, M.D., F.I.D.S.A Memorial’s chief of the infectious Disease division was honored at The Premier, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical annual gala fundraiser at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Presenting the award is Craig and Darious Pridgen.
JAMES NEISS PHOTO
featured
A Premier return for Memorial Medical Center
Memorial Medical Center holds it's first gala in more than two years.
BY RICK PFEIFFER
rick.pfeiffer@niagara-gazette.com
The mood in the conference center of Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino was celebratory on Saturday night.
Some 600 people, decked-out in gowns and tuxedos, laughed and smiled and seemed ready for was about to be the Falls’ first post-pandemic gala. Memorial Medical Center’s Premier Gala.
“It’s been 27 months since our last Premier Gala,” said Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center President & CEO Joseph Ruffolo. “Who would have thought in January 2020, the next month, the world end up in pandemic.”
1 of 6
220430 NFMMC Gala 1.jpg
The Downtown Band headlined entertainment at The Premier, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's annual gala fundraiser at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
JAMES NEISS PHOTO
220430 NFMMC Gala 2.jpg
Russell J. Salvatore was honored at The Premier, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical annual gala fundraiser at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Presenting the award is Joseph A. Ruffolo, President & CEO and Emcee Maryalice Demler.
JAMES NEISS PHOTO
220430 NFMMC Gala 3
Russell J. Salvatore was honored at The Premier, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical annual gala fundraiser at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Presenting the award is Joseph A. Ruffolo, President & CEO and Emcee Maryalice Demler.
JAMES NEISS PHOTO
220430 NFMMC Gala 4.jpg
Rajinder P.S. Bajwa, M.D., Memorial's chief of the infectious disease division was honored at The Premier, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's annual gala fundraiser at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino. Presenting the award is Craig and Darious Pridgen.
JAMES NEISS PHOTO
220430 NFMMC Gala 5.jpg
Attendees at The Premier, Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center's annual gala fundraiser at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, applaud for awardees Rajinder P.S. Bajwa, M.D., F.I.D.S.A Memorial's chief of the infectious disease division and Russell J. Salvatore.
JAMES NEISS PHOTO
220430 NFMMC Gala 6.jpg
Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center held its annual gala fundraiser at the Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino.
JAMES NEISS PHOTO
The pandemic placed an enormous strain on Memorial, its doctors, nurses and all of its support staff. But Ruffolo said in the face of unprecedented challenges, the medical center persevered.
“We came out of it stronger, because we are stronger together,” Ruffolo said.
And the man that Memorial’s chief said held the hospital’s team together in facing the pandemic was Dr. Rajinser P.S. Bajwa, NFMMC’s chief of Infectious Disease. Bajwa received Memorial’s award for medicine at the Premier.
“He worked around the clock during the pandemic,” Ruffolo said. “He was stoic. During the pandemic things would change weekly, daily, hourly and he was always on top of it. He was a calming influence.”
In accepting his honor, Bajwa said he first heard of the novel coronavirus in late 2019. He said, from the start, he was worried that it could “spread around the world.”
“I was told everyone’s life would be toughed by it,” Bajwa said. “I’m proud to state that we were a leader in introducing treatments and vaccines.”
Bajwa praised all the staff at the medical center, from administrators to housekeepers, for their work. But reserved special praise for the nursing staff.
“I believe nurses are the true healers,” he said.
Memorial also honored Western New York restauranteur and philanthropist Russell J. Salvatore. Salvatore provided a gift to fund Memorial’s new Welcome Center.
“I feel very proud. I didn’t think I’d be honored,” Salvatore said. “My favorite things (to gift) are hospitals. Money is to give away. Give it to people to help them heal.”
Salvatore said it took him, “about 10 seconds”, to decide on his donation to Memorial.
“I seldom say no. when I pass away, I don’t want to have a penny,” he told the Premier crowd.
Known for his impish humor, Salvatore brought a gale of laughter when he said, “I’m not a big shot. I’ve made some money. I overcharge you for vodka, but I give you double shots.”
For Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, the return of the Premier was another sign that the city is starting a COVID rebound.
“It’s very important to the hospital. It’s their major fund raiser,” Restaino said. “And that these types of events can happen again, it sets the stage for a good summer (tourist) season.”
