YOUNGSTOWN — Robert Emerson has been involved with Old Fort Niagara for the past 25 years, and his service has not gone unnoticed by a country that used to control it.
On Thursday, the French government named Emerson a member of the Order national du Merite, or the National Order of Merit, for his work in keeping French history alive in Western New York through the former military fort. He was bestowed the rank of chevalier, or knight.
Jeremie Robert, the consul general of the French consulate in New York City, was on hand at the Fort to bestow the honor and present a sash and medal, with other members of the consulate, local leaders, and park attendees watching the ceremony. A fife and drum band was also on hand to play French songs, including one by French composer Marc-Antoine Charpentier.
“You are the mastermind behind all this,” Robert said in his speech, which told of the history of French involvement at Old Fort Niagara and Emerson’s accomplishments. “You are the museum’s guardian that make it come to life.”
The French established their first colonial outpost in what is now Niagara County in 1678, working to establish where the fort is today starting in 1720. The French Castle building at Old Fort Niagara is the oldest building at the site, having been built in 1726. That structure is currently undergoing renovation work on its roof.
The British and French fought over control of the fort during the French and Indian War in 1759, with the British controlling it until it was handed over to the newly independent United States in 1786. France was a major supporter of American independence. The fort also changed hands during the War of 1812, with the British capturing the fort in 1813 before the Americans reclaiming it in 1815.
“The French-American partnership is rooted in history, and this museum is a testimony to that,” Robert said.
During Emerson’s time as executive director, Old Fort Niagara has developed a regular schedule of reenactments of battles from the French and Indian war along with putting on French Heritage Days events, typically in the first week of November. The events educate guests about what life was like during the French occupation of the fort. Thousands of actors take part in those reenactments every year.
The Order national du Merite was established by French President Charles de Gaulle in 1963, with the French president serving as its grand master and appointing all of its members. According to Robert, the New York consulate gives the honor to two or three Americans per year.
Emerson said this was a tremendous honor, noting that he has had the pleasure over the past two decades to interpret French history at Old Fort Niagara.
French heritage, he said, is something that needs to be celebrated.
“When I started French day, it was my wife, myself, and my two children,” Emerson said, stating it grew from there with the support of the Alliance Francaise de Buffalo and the National Alliance of Teachers of French. “Now it’s one of our most popular events.”
