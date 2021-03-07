Old Fort Niagara is looking to hold a unique style of St. Patrick’s Day parade since the Village of Youngstown cancelled its annual parade this year.
From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Old Fort Niagara is hosting an inverse parade, which will breakdown the sections of a typical parade into a series of stations for visitors to engage with. In trying to preserve some of the elements of a typical parade, Robert Emerson, executive director of Old Fort Niagara, said this will allow people to enjoy all the normal aspects of the parade while remaining socially distanced from each other.
“We’re going to spread people out with some educational activities and some entertainment activities,” he said. “We’ll have the MacKenzie Highlanders and our own fifes and rums out there, but they’ll be spread out. What will happen is instead of the musical groups moving through the crowd, the crowd will be coming in small parties and moving from station to station. That way we can still have some of the activities that you’d normally see in a parade, without creating a gathering at anyone point.
"It’s just a way to do what would have normally happened and keep people safe.”
Since late summer/early fall, Old Fort Niagara has taken to holding events in a similar style, thus allowing them to have regular events, albeit at a smaller scale.
In addition to the music from the MacKenzie Highlander’s Pipe and Drums, and their own fifes and drums, there will be a slew of activities such as a cooking demonstration, a musket demonstration, cannon firings, and stories of Irish people who served at Old Fort Niagara.
For the cooking demonstration, Emerson said the staff has researched foods made during the War of 1812 and the American Revolution to correlate with the stories being of those serving at the fort. He is excited about the cannon firing since it will be interjected with a story from the journal of a Lieutenant Colonel. In the story, Emerson recounted there was a huge artillery bombardment with a mortar bomb landing next to a man named Pat McGinaly who survived, unharmed. He added there are some new things coming to the fort, specifically for this event.
“Some of the things we’ll be doing for the first time, we’ll have an interpreter in our chapel talking about who was St. Patrick,” Emerson said. “We have St. Patrick’s Day but how many people know who St. Patrick really was? So that’ll be kind of cool. We’ll have an original portrait of a British officer who was for Limerick, Ireland. He actually won the battle that caused Fort Niagara to surrender to the British. We have his original 18th century portrait, we’ll be telling people about him.”
Those dressed in St. Patrick’s Day attire will be eligible for discounted admission and can join the costume judging as well, which will be done socially distanced. Emerson said there will be lanterns placed six feet apart along the main pathway, and those interested will be asked to stand next to a lantern for the judges to check their costume. All visitors are required to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing. Most activities will be outdoors or in well-ventilated historic buildings.
