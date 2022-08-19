Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center is where many residents go to get their ailments checked out, but it is also where new doctors can get their first experience.
“There’s such a need for physicians, and that’s what really drove me,” said Armit Sarai-King, a second year resident from Lewiston.
Part of the hospital for the past 30 years, residency programs help those who just received their medical degrees get their real-world experience, in this instance to be family doctors. They work with patients of all backgrounds and while they are monitored, they are mostly left to their own devices.
First-year resident Sara Jensen, from St. Louis, described medical school as an incubator and the residency program as more of independent learning after the students chose their area of specialty.
“In that training environment, we come out the other side, incredibly seasoned and ready to go on to the real world to take care of patients,” she said.
The family medicine residency program has 12 residents per year, with the program taking three years to complete. Four new residents are accepted each year, as four are currently in their first year, four in their second year, and four in their third. The residents come from all over the country, with some originating from other countries.
Family doctors work on all aspects of their patients life, from birth to death. That can range from blood work, diabetes, any psychosocial issues, and helping people quit smoking.
“Some doctors treat newborns all the way to geriatric adult populations,” said second-year resident Armaghan Raeouf of Denver. “We build that relationship with you really for the rest of your life.”
Chief Resident Sadia Ilahi, from Peoria, Ill., said the residents get a chance to work with all different kinds of individuals like administrators, the front office staff, and other students that give a well-rounded education.
Sarai-King wanted to be a doctor after seeing the disparities of health care in the area and others when traveling with his military family. He sees himself practicing locally after he completes the program.
Kuang Ko, a first year resident, came to Niagara Falls from California after arriving in the Untied States from Myanmar. After traveling to places like Japan and Seattle, he saw how in every place he was there were disadvantages to the people or the environment.
“I figured the primary care setting will be the best for me to go into and try to help as much as I can,” Ko said.
His previous hospital rotations were Brooklyn, so he considered the Niagara Falls area a middle-paced environment between New York City and California.
“Since I’ve been moving a lot my whole life to a few places, I’m good situating here either to work at the clinic or at this hospital,” Ko said.
Jaspinder Bhular, one of the third-year residents, came to the Niagara Falls area from India. His mom was a nurse and would tell him stories of her job, along with taking care of his grandfather who had Alzheimer’s. He originally wanted to follow his father to become a police officer, but was urged to be a doctor instead
“The struggle I saw my parents and my extended family’s lack of medical supplies, especially around the area I grew up, kind of led me to think that maybe I can become a doctor,” Bhular said.
Before being a resident, Bhular also worked as a mental health assistant at the hospital. After he completes his residency, the plan is to either continue working there or open his own practice.
