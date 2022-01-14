A new chapter for gaming in the Falls

For Falls Mayor Robert Restaino, the announcement Wednesday night of a resolution of a years-long dispute between the state of New York and the Seneca Nation of Indians over the sharing of casino slots revenue was both exciting news and an opportunity to forge a new chapter for gaming in the Cataract City.

"Oh yeah, I'm excited, on two fronts," Restaino said Thursday afternoon. "I'm excited (the dispute) is finally over and I'm excited we're moving on to a new (gaming) compact."

The end to what had become a bitter dispute over the terms of revenue sharing requirements in the current gaming compact between the Senecas and the state appeared to come suddenly. But Restaino said he had been told that a resolution was in the works.

"Since the fall, I'd been advised by both state representatives and Seneca representatives that conversations (on the dispute) were ongoing," the mayor said. "With Governor (Kathy) Hochul now in the driver's seat I was hoping this would happen more quickly."

Restaino said he believed that the departure of Gov. Andrew Cuomo probably jump-started negotiations to end the revenue sharing stand-off.

"I'm sure that former Governor Cuomo was approaching this in a way that he felt was in the best interests of the state," Restaino said. "But Governor Hochul has an understanding, on a granular level, of how this (dispute) has affected host communities."

The terms of the current gaming compact cover the operations of casinos, by the Seneca Nation, in the Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca. Along with the state, those three communities receive a percentage of the revenues generated by slot machines operated on the casino properties.

Late Thursday afternoon, Hochul, through a spokesman, released a brief statement expressing satisfaction with the resolution of the revenue sharing dispute.

"I am pleased to have reached an agreement for the resumption of payments on terms that serve both the State and the Nation and that benefit Western New York communities, and I look forward to beginning discussions toward a new compact," the governor said.

Restaino shared Hochul's desire to move on to negotiations on a new gaming compact. The current compact expires in December 2023.

"It's great that we've got (the revenue sharing dispute) behind us, now let's move on to a new compact," the mayor said. "That, to me, is the bigger bear to tackle."

Falls city government officials had no involvement in the negotiation of the current compact in 2003. Restaino said he hoped that negotiators for the state and the Senecas would look to "what has worked best" in the present compact, while "tweaking" elements that were problematic.

"What may work best in one host community may not work for another," the mayor said.

While acknowledging that the compact will be a contract between the state and the Seneca Nation, the mayor said he hoped there would be "close conversation" between the state's representatives at the talks and Falls officials.

"I don't think we would expect a seat at the (negotiating) table," Restaino said. "But I would hope we could be in the huddle with the state. Local governments know the impact of the compact."

The announcement of the resolution of the dispute, and the plan to enter into talks for a new compact, came from Seneca Nation President Matthew Pagels.

"The Seneca Nation announce(s) that it has signed an agreement with New York State to begin discussions on a gaming Compact, aimed at fortifying the long-term operations of the Nation’s three Western New York casino properties, which collectively employ thousands of local workers and contribute significantly to the region’s economy," a statement from Pagels read. "A Compact agreement, bolstered by greater federal scrutiny as a result of our efforts over the past four years, can ensure greater equity for the Nation, long-term stability for our gaming operations, and continued progress for the Seneca people.”

In outlining the resolution of the revenue sharing dispute, Pagels said the nation will realize more than $40 million in disputed fees and cost savings over the remaining life of the current compact. He also said that the national will resume remitting to the state the revenue sharing payments that had been held in escrow during the dispute.

"The Nation will then resume quarterly revenue share payments, as stated in the Compact. New York State returns a percentage of those payments to the communities of Niagara Falls, Salamanca and Buffalo, where the Nation’s casinos are located," Pagels statement read. "“Now is the time to move forward.”

COVID-19 has impacted business at the downtown casino and will likely impact the amounts of future payments. The Falls last received a casino cash payment of $16.4 million in 2016. That was down from a highpoint of $21.6 million in 2012.

The state has provided advances to the Falls, Buffalo and Salamanca to make up for the withheld revenue sharing payments. Those advances will now be repaid to the state.

Restaino said even after repaying the advances he expects that there will be some "extra" revenue sharing money for city coffers.

"But I can't give you an exact sum," the mayor said.

He estimated the extra revenue sharing could reach several million dollars. Revenue sharing money must be earmarked for economic development use.