Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla’s smile could not have been any broader.
The city’s 10 newest firefighters had been sworn in and relief was on the way for a department desperately in need of reinforcements.
“This is the first time that I can remember in the last 10 to 15 years, that we’ve had a full compliment of firefighters,” Pedulla said.
When two more recently hired firefighters graduate from the state’s Academy of Fire Science in Montour Falls in 15 weeks, every budgeted firefighting position in the department will be filled.
“I’m very pleased,” Pedulla said. “I have one shift, eight of these new firefighters are going to that platoon.”
The arrival of the new firefighters means Pedulla will no longer have to scramble every day to meet his department’s staffing needs.
“We’ve been calling in eight firefighters (on overtime) every day,” Pedulla said. “I’m glad we’re over that.”
Pedulla isn’t the only city official who’s pleased to see the new additions to the city’s firefighting ranks. Mayor Robert Restaino said filling public safety needs has been a priority for him.
“It’s been our mission to fill those gaps that have been around for years,” Restaino said. “We need to be up to a full compliment (of police and firefighters). Some would say, even at full compliment, we could use more.”
The new firefighter class is the most diverse in the city’s history. It includes one woman and three minority group members. The recruits range from their early 20s to mid 30s.
And one of the rookies, Joshua Perez, brought home some honors from the fire academy.
“He was the winner of both the Professionalism and Physical Training awards,” Pedulla said. “We’ve never had anyone get two awards before.”
The Falls recruits represented almost a third of the 36-member class at the Academy. Their 15-week / 600-plus hour residential program is designed to provide extensive fire service training in an environment similar to a full-time fire department.
“I am incredibly proud of these graduates’ achievements. They are well-prepared to protect New Yorkers from fires and the emergencies they will respond to during their careers,” Jackie Bray, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner, said. “They now embark on a path of public service to keep their communities safe.”
