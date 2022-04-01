A 'LYNC' between United Way, Leadership Niagara

United Way of Greater Niagara and Leadership Niagara have announced a new partnership through Leadership Niagara’s Leadership for the Youth of Niagara Communities program, LYNC, in order to reaffirm both agencies’ commitment to Niagara County’s youth.
LYNC is an eight-month leadership development program designed for the youth to discover the leader within while learning about our community. LYNC participants will now be introduced to United Way’s efforts to improve the community as part of Leadership Niagara’s commitment to allow the opportunity to examine important institutions impacting change in WNY and meet facilitators and mentors who are both experts in their fields and community leaders.
Speaking at a press conference held at Platter's Chocolates in North Tonawanda on Thursday, Robert Kazeangin, board chair of United Way of Greater Niagara’s Board of Directors, explained, “By working with the LYNC program, United Way of Greater Niagara is continuing our commitment to building stronger connections at all levels in our community, focusing our efforts on strengthening the future of the Greater Niagara Region as its source: the youth of our community, working to build a path of prosperity for the next generation”.
Added Diana Henry, chairman of the Leadership Niagara’s Board of Directors, “Today as we enter into a partnership with the United Way of Greater Niagara, we are reminded that our organization was founded out of collaboration. As a matter of fact, Mr. Kazeangin is one of our founding members. So, this is all the more special as we realign with our roots in this partnership … We are thrilled for the opportunity to partner with the United Way of Greater Niagara to expand LYNC and include valuable lessons on the importance of collaboration and service.
"This new partnership will help us cultivate the next generation of philanthropists and servant leaders for the betterment of the Niagara region.”
Both United Way of Greater Niagara and Leadership Niagara officials said they look forward to continuing to serve the community both through the new partnership and through each agencies’ individual efforts in the Greater Niagara community.
