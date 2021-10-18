It looks something like a cross between a robot, a bus and an RV. Until it lights up and moves. Then it’s a fire truck. An electric-powered fire truck.
Empire Emergency Apparatus of Lockport Road in Niagara Falls hosted a demonstration of the pumper on Old Falls Street in Niagara Falls for firefighters from Niagara Falls, Buffalo and North Tonawanda on Friday.
Todd McBride of Rosenbauer America showed off the advanced technology on the truck, a 7-year old demo model.
LED lights ringing the back light up work areas with glare-free, shadow free illumination. Ladders and hoses are stored internally.
North Tonawanda Fire Chief Joe Sikora was there for the demonstration.
“It is quite a change from what we are used to,” Sikora said. “Times are changing. Fire trucks have been the same for a long, long time.”
The truck is filled with automation. For example, on many traditional internal combustion trucks, multiple switches and knobs need to be engaged before departing on a call. Additional tasks are due upon arrival. That has all changed.
“I would say one word,” Niagara Falls fire Chief Joe Pedulla said, “ ‘Tesla’. We have to adapt to the new generation. It is just the progression of life.”
With the electric fire truck, parking brake release engages appropriate lights and readies the truck to respond.
Upon arrival, parking brake engagement opens gear bays and equipment for immediate access. Those bays have shelves that swing in-and-out like an easy-close kitchen cabinet. When time is lives seconds matter.
The truck is faster and more maneuverable as well. With 4-wheel steering and no drive train or transmission, the water tank sits lower in the body reducing the center of gravity in the four-wheel-drive truck.
“That’s why we say this thing handles like a sportscar,” McBride said.
Indeed, during the demonstration, McBride took a test ride. The truck easily hit 50 mph before stopping at First Street and using its 4-wheel steering to pivot almost in place.
Pumps operate independently of the drive motors. A diesel generator is available if the batteries run down. It has enough power to run the pumps and recharge batteries. Even so, in typical use, up to five runs are possible before recharging is needed.
A truck is currently being built for Los Angeles. A different one is in service in Berlin, McBride said. In 440 calls over 4 months it has used 2.4 gallons of diesel.
As McBride spoke, the two most recently built Niagara Falls fire trucks sat at the curb. Both were built by Empire whose President Mike McLaughlin was there.
Empire builds a wide array of emergency vehicles including 12 to 15 fire trucks a year and about 450 other vehicles.
“Business is OK,” McLaughlin said, “we’ve been slowed a little by the supply chain, waiting for vehicles and because of the labor market. A build takes 14 to 16 months rather than 12.”
It’s difficult to estimate cost for the truck because, while it may be initially more expensive at $1 to $1.5 million, the equipment it takes to outfit it increases cost.
Niagara Falls Chief Joe Pedulla said lower maintenance and operating costs are a significant advantage. For example, he said his department just paid $3,000 to replace the alternator on a 2003 truck.
McLaughlin is stoked about the advances the Rosenbauer truck represents.
“When you start looking at greenspace, it’s quieter, it’s greener , everything is recyclable. There is no fiberglass,” McLaughlin said. “Look at the auto market. We don’t drive 55 Chevys any more. This technology is from the '80s and '90s packed into a fire truck. People need to see the benefit.”
McLaughlin said the first five years of maintenance is included in the cost of the truck. Overall, given the lack of maintenance, for example things like oil changes and fluids, the cost of ownership will be significantly reduced.
“Being the home of Tesla,” McLaughlin said, “we should get the first electric fire truck in New York state here.”
