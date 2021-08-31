A look at the namesake of Aaron Mossell Junior High

Aaron Mossell was born in 1824 in Baltimore where his grandfather had settled having bought both his own and his wife’s freedom. Mossell’s great-grandfather came from West Africa.
The Baltimore-raised Mossell married Eliza Bowers in 1846 and the pair had six children. From what Rae Alexander-Minter has been to gather about her heritage, the Mossell’s were – from her mother’s characterization – “passionate warriors who defied the orthodoxy that defined the place of African Americans in the late 19th and early to mid-20th centuries.”
“From what we know from family history passed down over the decades, Aaron Mossell Sr. was a man of determination and had a strong belief in justice and equality,” Minter said at a lecture given in Lockport High School, February 2015. “Particularly for those who were denied their constitutional rights because of their race.”
Mossell was a religious man, he led morning prayers at home before going out each day. In Baltimore, he was a brick manufacturer for ten years and there in that time was a sort of renaissance for free Black men and women in the northern cities, including Baltimore, but in 1850 the Fugitive Slave Act was enacted. After living in fear for six years of he or his family being taken as an escaped slaves and kidnapped to the lower states, he left Baltimore to go to Ontario, Canada.
Through this history Minter is quick to note that Mossell understood the value of education. Segregation was a harsh reality for Black families in the United States. Mossell hoped to provide an equal education for his children, as well as live in a community where they would be treated with respect.
So he acquired a piece of property in Ontario to manufacture bricks, but later that acquisition became a point of litigation and an Englishwoman disputed Mossell’s claim to the property and he was forced to leave and go back to the United States.
But it was to a better place that he returned. The Civil War had ended and slavery was abolished.
Mossell chose Lockport as his new home and arrived in 1865 to set up a new brick manufacturing at Windsor Trowbridge brickyard, the very site where the former North Park Junior High sits today.
Time passed and Mossell’s children grew up. One of them, Charles, became a pastor to the First African Methodist Episcopal Church.
“But like his father, he was deeply troubled by the inequities of a socio-economic and political system that denied equal access and opportunity for African Americans,” Minter read.
It was Charles, now the Reverend C.W. Mossell, who went to the board of education for desegregation. The results were less than positive with the board unable to make a decision, stalling, approving and then reversing its decision on the matter.
Aaron then came to the forefront of the debate. He called for a meeting of Black citizens who were also outraged. Hundreds came out to the South Street Zion Church in early January of 1873 and from that came the decision to a boycott and sit-in at the Black schools.
“On the Monday morning after the meeting, the Black schools were empty of students and teachers,” Minter read. “That same evening, the school board met in an emergency session. No vote was taken. During the ensuing years, Black schools were plagued with low attendance and escalating maintenance costs.”
“Because of mounting economic hardships, not for human and civil rights, the Lockport public schools were finally integrated three years later in 1876.”
Later in life, Mossell returned to Baltimore in 1903, to live with Charles and his family, but three years later was laid to rest.
Before his death, Mossell was also recognized for his entrepreneurial skills, most monumental building the Commercial Hotel in Lockport, the corner of Pine and Walnut streets. It was described by the Lockport Daily Journal as, “the most handsome and most complete structure of its kind in the region; a grand hotel fit for presidents.”
“One cannot silence or squelch the first determination that lies within the marrow of the bones of the Mossells and their progeny in ameliorating the conditions of people of color,” Minter concluded. “Their personal resolve to defy conventional standards and lead the struggle for justice and equality in education, medicine and the law, for those who are voiceless, is inspiring. … The Mossells represent not only the achievements over time of one African American family, but demonstrate their fidelity in the belief that a truly democratic society in all of its dimensions is one that is representative of race, ethnicity, gender and age. The Mossells are symbols of achievement for all — Black, Brown and White.”
