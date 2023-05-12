LEWISTON — Center Street store Lewiston Love celebrating the village it calls home has announced it will be closing.
In an email sent out to patrons and on its Facebook page, owners Lisa Ohanessian Mies and Leandra Collesano said they enjoyed being a part of Lewiston’s business community and thanked customers for supporting them. A going out of business sale is also currently taking place.
“For us, Lewiston Love was more than a store,” their message read. “It was a way for us to connect with you. The store enabled us to be a small piece of a bigger puzzle that connects all of us to this place we get to call home.”
Mies said that changes in both of their personal lives caused their trajectories to change, forcing the pair to make the difficult decision. Collesano works another full-time job so working a full week was not working for her.
“I’m very proud of what Lisa and I were able to do with that space,” Collesano said. “For us right now, it’s just what we need to do, to live our lives and have some balance.”
Lewiston Love started five years ago as a pop-up store at local festivals and farmer’s markets before opening its 478 Center St. location, staying there for three years. Mies and Collesano were both on the Historical Association of Lewiston board for eight years, becoming good friends and seeing there were not a lot of people selling Lewiston-themed items.
“During Covid, we though we would take the opportunity to open the storefront and be part of the business community along Center Street,” Mies said. “We loved every bit of it.”
Like other village businesses, Lewiston Love would cater to tourists over the summer and to locals starting on Labor Day and through the winter. Mies and Collesano designed whatever Lewiston-themed items are sold and were made by outside vendors.
The store got plenty of former residents visiting after many years away, wanting to know what has been going on with the Frontier House, the waterfront and festivals. Collesano felt like an ambassador for the community since she was able to talk about all these happenings.
A closing date has not been announced, with the owners targeting the end of June depending on how much merchandise they still have. They still plan on volunteering and being active in the community, Collesano saying they will try to maintain an online presence as well as at festivals.
“I’m kind of sad to let this go, but it doesn’t mean we’ll never be back,” Collesano said.
