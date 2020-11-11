“Serving your country” came naturally to Lockport's George Chapman.
The 95-year-old resident of Lockport Presbyterian Homes grew up on LeVan Avenue, just a stone's throw from Veteran's Park on East Avenue. The Chapman brothers - George, Al, John, and Harry - were all in the service, and their father, Albert Chapman Sr., served in the U.S. Army in World War I.
Today, the father of three and grandfather of nine is more than a decorated U.S. Air Force veteran of both World War II and the Korean War, he's a living example of how they earned the name “The Greatest Generation.”
“That was a given. You graduate from high school and a month later, you go into the service,” Chapman said.
Immediately upon graduation from Lockport High School, then located on East Avenue, across the street from the YMCA, George enlisted in the “Army Air Force” and served as a flight engineer. His duties included controlling the aircraft's mechanical, hydraulic, electrical and fuel systems, while also assisting pilots with takeoffs and landings.
Soon, George was flying combat missions as a B-24 flight engineer in the 455th Bomber Group based in Cerignola, Italy. His missions took him into enemy territory in both Germany and Austria, targeting ball bearing factories, rail yards and the Vienna oil refineries.
When asked about the courage it took to be part of a combat mission, Chapman praised his fellow crew.
“Well, I'll take the ball turret gunner first. He loved his job, but he's hanging from a turret that's down below the plane on the bottom of the aircraft,” he said.
On one particular, memorable combat mission, Chapman said his formation had a special visitor.
“We were in formation and this (enemy) airplane comes up and he ends up right in the middle of our formation. The pilot waved like that (gestures) and off he went,” Chapman said. “His plane had no insignias or anything like that. He came up right in the middle of us so we couldn't fire at him because you didn't want to miss and hit one of your planes. He was checking the altitude we were flying at.”
Chapman went on to serve in the Air Force for nine years, from August 1943 to October 1952. He also served in the Air Force during the Korean War, as a jet engine crew chief for the fifth Air Force 4th Fighter Group at Kimpo Air Base in Seoul, South Korea.
His staggering list of honors earned in WWII include the Air Medal, Europe, African Middle Eastern Ribbon with four battle stars, the Victory Medal, Good Conduct Medal and the World War II Service Medal. His Korean War medals earned include the Korean Campaign Ribbon with two battle stars and the United Nations Service Ribbon.
Returning home to the place he's proudest of being an original member of the first American Legion B. Leo Dolan Post 410 Color Guard, Chapman and his wife of 70 years, Eileen, raised three children - Russell, Randy and Cheryll (Loiars). George went on to work for Harrison Radiator and was an active member of the Army National Guard at the Niagara Falls Air Force Base.
Asked to sum up his years of military service, he paused and said, “All I can say is, ‘I'm still here.’”
Follow reporter John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.