A jazz fundraiser in place of a festival in Lewiston

The Lewiston Jazz Festival Inc. Board of Directors is set to host a Jazz in Lewiston fundraiser event on Friday and Saturday at dining establishments throughout the Village of Lewiston.
While the traditional two-day street festival will not take place this year, jazz music will be prominent throughout the weekend. Live music is scheduled throughout Friday and Saturday evening featuring local jazz musicians that have performed in past jazz festivals.
Reservations are encouraged and many of the dining establishments will have beverage/food specials with proceeds going directly to 2022 festival. The complete schedule can be found online at www.LewistonJazz.com as well as opportunities to donate online or via the popular app Venmo.
FRIDAY
• 6 to 8 p.m. Gather, 453 Center St. — Saranaide with Dan Reitz
• 7 to 10:30 p.m. Lewiston Stone House, 755 Center St. — Elliot Scozzaro Quartet ($5 cover with all proceeds going to Northwest Jazz Festival 2022)
SATURDAY
• 2 to 4 p.m. Gallo — George Caldwell Sextet
• 4 to 6 p.m. Gallo — Paradigm Shift
• 4 to 6 p.m. The Silo, 115 N. Water St. — Dozo My Lady
• 4 to 6 p.m. The Spicey Pickle, 463 Center St. — George Kane
• 5 to 7 p.m. Brickyard Pub & BBQ, 432 Center St. — Dale Toliver Duo
• 5 to 7 p.m. Water Street Landing, 115 S. Water St. — Sol Y Sombra
• 6 to 8 p.m. Apple Granny Restaurant, 433 Center St. — Joe Baudo / Denise Beehag Duo
• 6 to 8 p.m. Casa Antica, 490 Center St. — Rick Strauss / Bud Fadale Duo
• 6 to 8 p.m. Cask + Cow, 840 Center St. — Stu and Avery Weissman Duo
• 6 to 8 p.m. Gallo — My Cousin Tone'
• 8 to 10 p.m. Gallo — The Jay /Sharp-tet with special guest Sabu Adeyola
• 8 to 10 p.m. Griffon House, 810 Center St. — Ed Croft / Doug Yeomans Duo
The event is made possible by many sponsors and donors including the presenting sponsors Northwest Bank, Kimmins Terrier Foundation and Calspan, Brown & Company, LLP, Niagara University, Amendola Property Management, Betty Brice, Mark Cerrone Inc., Frey Electric Construction Co., Kent & Laurie Frey, Catholic Health Mount St. Mary’s Hospital, Hardison Funeral Homes, Inc., Niagara Frontier Publications, Pamela & Joe Priest, NYS Senator Robert G. Ortt, and Village of Lewiston Trustee Claudia Marasco.
A full listing of the Fundraiser sponsors and donors can be found online at www.LewistonJazz.com
