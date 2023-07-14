Weston Avenue got a facelift on Thursday with some out-of-town help.
A youth service group from Emmaus Church in Northfield, Minnesota worked with the Weston Avenue Block Club to improve the asphalt and cut down tree branches in the alleyway behind houses. Seven youths helped out with three chaperones and three block club members.
Chaperone Birgit Feig said the trip was organized through YouthWorks, which offers service work in Niagara Falls. They arrived on Sunday and will leave today, helping out at food pantries and clothes closets as well.
“We go on mission trips every year,” Feig said, with past trips going to Puerto Rico and Oklahoma City. “Many of our trips are organized or coordinated with Youth Works because they do a very good job of having a local connection.”
Outside of their work, the service trip members were able to see Niagara Falls, experience the Cave of the Winds and watch a fireworks display Wednesday night.
