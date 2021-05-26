Kathie Kudela's family and friends said goodbye to her on Sunday.
A memorial celebration was held at the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center on Pine Avenue, a building that exists in large part due to her relentless efforts, and which breathes multi-colored life into the surrounding Niagara Falls community every day.
Twenty years ago, Kathie led the effort to save that building when it was a vacant, old high school, empty of everything but the echo of so many young people who grew toward adulthood inside its walls.
Many thought it couldn't be done. Or shouldn't be done. Some said it would cost too much money in a city that had no money to spare. But Kathie Kudela led the efforts which crafted it like a piece of exquisite artwork to sustain the Pine Avenue community which it anchors.
She didn't do it alone. Kathie would be the first to want to honor the contingent of loyal friends, artists and art lovers who added light to her vision and infused her with the energy to move forward on a shoestring budget to do the impossible.
For those who haven't yet been inside the NACC, let me describe it to you.
It is a wonderland filled with people who are painting, carving, dancing, acting, singing, playing instruments, filming, teaching and more, with many artists renting the affordable former classrooms to create their own unique studios. There are three museums and two art galleries and two theaters. And, by the way, its red door reopened to the public on Wednesday after a long COVID-19 closure. It is now open daily. Check the hours at www.nacc.org.
If you go, inside you'll find a kaleidoscope of humans who understand the joyful importance of creative expression, who believe art can bring a community together and unite people in a world some are trying so hard to divide.
Most days there are kids there, in lessons or in the after-school and summer programs, where they learn and play among grownups doing the exact same thing.
Kathie helped to turn that vacant old building into one of the most important arts centers in the region, filled to the brim with creativity, imagination and life.
Every time I talked with her I was encouraged at what is possible in a city where many have lost faith.
Her role was not easy. Each time I interviewed her — many times throughout the years because there is always something happening at the NACC — her smiles were occasionally punctuated by her sighs. What she was trying to do with her small army of loyal believers, was create something that would grow and evolve long past her life and theirs. Leading them past so many obstacles, she helped to create a legacy for all those who have or will experience the joyful expression of life that overflows from that building.
I wasn't able to attend Kathy's celebration. NACC spokesperson Kelly Lang Buckley told me it was a great goodbye. "There was laughter, there were tears. It was a whole lifetime in an hour."
About 120 people attended the event, including Kathy's husband, Walter, her son Matthew and his family. Kathy's son Michael Kudela, a NACC artist who died in 2014, was represented with a new exhibit of his artwork in the Townsend Gallery.
The celebration opened the song "You'll Never Walk Alone," by the award-winning choir from Lewiston called the Harmonia Chamber Singers. My former singing coach Lisa Surace, NACC music teacher and an exquisite soprano, sang a stirring rendition of "Ave Maria." There were loving memories and prayers shared by her friends and NACC leaders, Mary Ricciardi and Rosemary Conte, a slideshow of Kathie's life and video memories from Lou Townsend, her friend and volunteer advisor.
Mayor Robert Restaino, a former NACC board member, also said a few words and internationally renowned NACC artist Ylli Haruni presenting an oil painting he created of Kathie.
Kelly said there wasn't a dry eye in the place as the event closed with NACC master wood craftsman and musician Victor Marwin playing "You'll Never Walk Alone" on his violin from the balcony.
The event was smaller than it might have been, due to Covid restrictions, but the entire celebration is posted on the NACC News YouTube channel, for those who couldn't be there.
In all, it sounds like a beautiful sendoff. But whatever great place her spirit goes off to, a part of her will never really be gone, After renovations are completed, they will christen the Grand Theater in her name and it's fitting. But, her heart and soul are infused within the energy of the NACC and I know there are many, myself included, who will never be able to walk into that building without feeling her there.
Michele DeLuca can be reached via email at michele.deluca@niagara-gazette.com or by calling 282-2311, ext. 2263.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.