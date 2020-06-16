A graduation apart in Lew-Port

Grace Barner, a class of 2020 officer, will be sharing a new-normal graduation with 50 of her peers at Artpark this year. The Lewiston-Porter Central School District has broken down its graduations to repeat every two hours starting at 4 p.m. and ending at 8 p.m.
Barner said, while prom was cancelled, and the senior trip, she’s trying to look forward to the actual ceremony.
“I think we were all really excited,” she said of her class before COVID-19 hit. “Everybody tells you, since you were in kindergarten, ‘Oh, your senior year is your best year!’ “
With all these expectations, of seeing former classes glide through the halls on their last year, to realizing their class wouldn’t be a part of these traditions, Barner said it was very upsetting.
“I felt like it was just ripped away, like right in your fingertips it was ripped away so it felt very harsh and I felt there was nothing I could do about it,” she said. “We organized events and things, but there wasn’t much we could do about trying to get back to school.”
One of the items which hit Barner was even though she would be able to walk on the stage and receive her diploma, their teachers would not be at the ceremony.
“I mostly am disappointed that we can’t all be together,” she said. “That’s pretty rough. And also that our teachers can’t hand us our diplomas, that we have to pick it up from a table. Our teachers are really the ones who worked with us and got us through.”
“We really worked with them every single day for the last four years,” Barner continued. “I try to keep a positive attitude about it, but it’s kind of turning into something to get over with.”
Besides the graduation ceremony, Barner was excited about some other events, which could bring her class together. One of them occurred on Friday, when the class of 2020 paraded through the streets of Youngstown and Lewiston.
“Usually there’s this thing called ‘Class Day,’ it’s the senior’s day,” Barner said. “They walked the primary building and saw all the teachers, they walked to the high school and then they decorate their cars and go around.”
While this class couldn’t walk through the buildings, they could “go around.” The students will also be viewing the Senior Slideshow at Transit Drive-in this July.
“We’re going to have a one year-reunion,” Barner said. “We’re using the money we fundraised for that instead of prom. That’s being planned right now.”
