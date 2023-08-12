The first day of school was supposed to be Wednesday.
Michelle Muller was undergoing training for the Kahului school district’s first day of the year on Tuesday, having lived there for a month beforehand. While there, she heard the principal and some teachers were not showing up, with talk of wildfires going on.
“At first we thought it was going to be something they could get out,” Muller said, going to sleep as normal. In the middle of the night, she got phone calls from family and friends in Niagara Falls wondering if she was all right.
Those wildfires spread fast overnight to the west, east, and south of Kahului, the islands largest settlement on its northern coast.
“It happened so quickly while people were sleeping, we didn’t know what was going on,” Muller said.
While the Niagara Falls native was used to winter snowstorms that force people to remain inside, a natural disaster where you need to get everything together at a moment’s notice is new to her. The occurrence itself is unprecedented for the idyllic islands in the Pacific Ocean.
Raised in the LaSalle area, Muller was part of the first graduating class of the new Niagara Falls High School in 2001. Originally a biology teacher, she started volunteering abroad in 2014 helping out Syrian refugees in Beirut. That inspired her to go back to school and get a degree to be an English as a Second Language teacher.
Muller has lived between Western New York and the Hawaiian Islands since 2015, previously living on the islands of Oahu and Kauai. She felt drawn to the island of Maui for this trip and got a position as an ESL teacher for the Kahului district’s K-5 school. Her decision came after spending time last year in Buffalo helping her mother recover from a surgery.
“I’m a humanitarian at heart,” Muller described herself, loving to work with children of different cultures. “I felt I wanted to be back here in Maui to help.”
The source of these wildfires, according to other news sources covering them, are unknown as of Friday. They have been exasperated from south-blowing wind from Hurricane Dora, making the air dryer, and a lack of rainfall this summer.
Videos from news outlets show residents jumping into the ocean to escape the fires. High winds have knocked down power lines and cell towers, putting thousands of residents in the dark.
“We were told to stay put, but we didn’t know what was going on because it was going so fast,” Muller said, sleeping with one eye open the past few days. She also lives 10 minutes from the island’s biggest hospital, hearing sirens going off all the time nearby.
While Muller did not suffer any damage, her roommate lost her waitress job after the restaurant he worked with burned down. Other teachers she works with are now homeless, living with their co-workers. Many other residents now sleeping in cars.
As of Friday morning, there have been 55 confirmed casualties with 1,000 more people missing. The Lahaina fire on the western edge of the island also been 80% contained, with a full recovery from everything possibly taking years.
When Muller woke up on Thursday, she wanted to cry because it was raining. After it had stopped, she found a double rainbow overhead.
“I knew that there is still hope in all this,” Muller said.
The humanitarian she is, Muller has helped out at a church helping give out donations to those who lost everything. She plans on volunteering this weekend at the Kahului War Memorial Stadium, which is now a massive shelter.
To further help, Muller set up a GoFundMe with a goal of $10,000, the proceeds going toward the Maui Food Bank. She chose that because they already work with feeding the homeless and providing basic necessities.
“I had so many people from my hometown reach out and make sure I’m all right,” Muller said, getting that same feeling of community togetherness in Hawaii. “That is the nature of people.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.