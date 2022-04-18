A final sunrise service

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Overcast with showers. Becoming windy in the afternoon. High 42F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.