Franco Minervini of Marathon admired his grandfather’s stone carving skills in his home town of Molfetta, Italy. He never expected to follow in his footsteps.
His grandfather, Michele Minervini was well- known around the town of Molfetta. Little did Franco Minervini know that decades later he would end up working for one of his grandfather’s coworkers, Vincent Palumbo, at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
“One of the first lessons I give is don’t judge yourself with the masters,” Minervini said. “I made that mistake when I was 8 or 9 years old.”
He secretly carved a stone and compared himself to his grandfather’s work. He was disappointed and embarrassed and never told anyone he attempted it.
“I took a piece of lousy stone and tried to carve a face and it was so bad it destroyed me,” he said. “I thought I had no talent at all.”
When he was 14 in 1958, Minervini moved to the U.S. and his family settled in New Jersey. He didn’t speak English and didn’t know there were any stone carvers around. Then, he saw the documentary The Stone Carvers in 1985 that featured the carvers at the National Cathedral.
He decided he had to check it out. There, he connected with Palumbo and realized he was one of the men Minervini used to observe chiseling away at a Molfetta stone quarry.
He got the part-time job and decided to split his week between D.C. and his business, Dependable Machining Co. in Freehold, New Jersey. That was the first time he seriously started stone carving.
“I learned a lot from Palumbo and he taught me a lot,” Minervini said. “I thought I’d learn everything in three weeks. He was smart. Every time he gave me something harder, more challenging.”
At his machine shop, Minervini made metal parts. He said it was the same process as stone carving, except you start out with a block of metal and take away the parts that aren’t in the blueprint.
“I don’t know if that helped me, but it didn’t hurt me,” he said.
Minervini drove to D.C. and worked at the National Cathedral from Wednesday through Friday and came back to work at his business Saturday through Tuesday. He planned to spend just couple of weeks to learn more about stone carving, but the job lasted 2 1/2 years.
“I had to make money for the family because what I was making at the cathedral didn’t cover the hotel, nevermind living,” Minervini said. “It was a work of love. That’s all it was and I loved it.”
Before owning the company, he had worked in the machine business in the ‘60s. When Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated, Minervini disagreed with the comments one of the foreman made saying it was a good thing. That’s when he decided to quit and begin his own business.
Minervini also went to The New School in New York City and studied with Bruno Lucchesi, who he calls the best sculptor alive.
He credits his late wife for letting him travel the distances to follow his passion.
At the cathedral, from 1987 to 1989, Minervini worked on the rosettes, X-shaped designs with faces on them, that are still available for viewing. From the ground, mostly the X-shape is visible as they are 250 feet high.
As one of his last projects, Palumbo let Minervini carve the cathedral’s last gargoyle.
“When you do a gargoyle, you’ve mastered it,” Minervini said. “Palumbo gave me the last gargoyle at the cathedral and it’s mine and I loved it.”
He recalls sneaking in with his wife late at night to watch his finished gargoyle and toasting it with champagne.
Minervini also created the 9/11 memorial at Mount Mitchill in New Jersey where he carved an eagle clutching a beam from one of the fallen towers. He was commissioned after competing with 47 others.
Every year, he goes back to sandblast the sculpture to keep it clean, but this may have been his last year, he said as he is aging.
Minervini likes working with limestone, but it stains very easily when it’s in the shade and locks in moisture. Granite is difficult to work with and isn’t economically feasible and marble is expensive, he said.
“Limestone is my favorite because I can knock it off with no problem,” he said.
When he’s working on a project, he goes to Indiana to choose the stone.
“Much like Michaelangelo used to do 500 years ago,” he said. “Choose the stone, send the stone to the mill to square it up. Then bring it up here by truck.”
Minervini said since moving to Marathon few years ago, he befriended the Drake family nearby who helped him unload and load the stone back after carving.
Although he’s currently not working on any projects, he has a workshop full of tools. Minervini said he mostly uses calipers for measurement, chisels with different heads, a hammer and his talent. He made his own pointing machine as well. The pointing machine helps calculate measurements between a model and the stone.
Before carving a stone, a drawing must be made, then a negative mold in its shape. Pack in clay to create the model. Use the tools to measure and transfer shape to the larger stone. He also uses a pneumatic hammer.
His most recent project was called Soul Bending Grief, which was entered at the Community Arts Challenge and won an honorable mention. He joined the challenge last year as he saw that there weren’t enough stone carvers around.
Minervini also clarifies the difference between a sculptor and carver.
“There are a lot of sculptors, but not stone carvers,” he said. “Sculptors hire me to carve stone.
Sculptors create — they add on. Stone carver’s the opposite. We start with a block and take off and once you take off you can’t put it back. It’s a very different process. You have to be very careful.”
Minervini calls his grandson an apprentice as he teaches him the techniques. He also taught a class at Lime Hollow Nature Center last year that included 12- to 16-year-olds.
“It was one of the best experiences in my life,” he said. “They all carved their own. They drew it and I gave them the stone. I was amazed at the intensity. It was a pleasure to watch them be so focused at that age. It was gratifying.”
He’s willing to teach others about stone carving if asked, he said although he joked that he would rather carve a stone for six months than write an email.
Ellen Rahner of Cortland said she met Minervini at the Cortland Corset Building, where he was carving stone.
“I was so excited because I did stone carving in college and I wanted to do it again,” Rahner said. She then connected with him and he helped her carve alabaster in his workshop in Marathon.
Unlike Minervini, Rahner is not a fan of limestone. She found alabaster easier to work with and as it’s translucent, it looks nicer. Early Roman churches used thin slices of the stone instead of glass as light can get through it.
“Alabaster has fault lines, but it’s softer than marble and it polishes up really pretty,” she said. “Limestone can be more predictable.”
Like Minervini, she also used to peek through the fences to watch stone carvers. When she was studying in D.C., she went by the cathedral to admire the sculptors’ works.
“When I was in school, my teacher would not allow us to use power tools so everything we learned were with hand tools,” she said. At Minervini’s workshop, she was able to use the air hammer and was fascinated by his ability to shape his own tools.
Rahner also visited the 9/11 memorial in New Jersey.
“You can cut and glue pieces of stone to the stone that you’re carving so he has the eagle’s claws clutching this twisted piece of metal,” she said. “I couldn’t even see the glue marks.”
She claims meeting Minervini was like meeting The Beatles.
“It was like meeting a celebrity,” she said. “I couldn’t believe someone who worked on the National Cathedral was here.”
