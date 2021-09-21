A 'CLEAR' plan for building up local shorelines

Niagara Falls, NY (14301)

Today

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 72F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 61F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.