A new community choir will hold an organizational meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the chorus room of Niagara Falls High School. Chorus teacher Veronica Schucker is inviting singers of all levels and ages to join.
The idea came after she joined a community choir that paused its meetings during COVID but then disbanded.
"I had had an idea of doing an alumni choir for several years, but with the community choir disbanding, i thought we should bring more of a community focus,” she said.
The Niagara Falls Community Choir will meet every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the chorus room of the high school, Room 281.
The group will prepare concerts to perform in December and May. Songs will be mostly secular with a few sacred songs included.
Schucker said Mark Laurrie, Niagara Falls superintendent of schools, has given his blessing to the choir and its use of the high school for rehearsals and concerts.
Students will be included in the membership, Schucker said. "We’re going to invite students to join in to truly make it a community event,” she explained.
Singers of every skill level are invited to join, and no auditions are required.
Some of the songs she’s planned for the holiday concert include “Thankful,” by Josh Groben and “Do You Hear What I Hear,” and “Christmas Chopsticks,” which are popular holiday classics. The spring concert will include the song “Desperado."
The first meet Tuesday will be the organizational meeting. The first practice will be Sept. 20.
Conctact Schucker at vschucker@gmail.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.