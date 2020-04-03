A chance to enjoy takeout and a virtual show

The idea of dinner and show probably sounds pretty good right now to many who have been cooped up at home for weeks due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
That's why — as part of efforts to support local artists and businesses — LiveNF organizers have created a virtual evening out tonight, with an online concert and a push to get listeners to watch it while enjoying takeout food from a local restaurant. For tonight's show, that's the popular Irish bar, Gadawski's.
Niagara native Zak Ward will be performing a special 90-minute concert live on his Facebook page starting at 4:30 p.m. Planners have asked that those who join the concert to order take-out dinners from Gadawski's, a family restaurant specializing in fish fries, pirogies, homemade soups and comfort foods, located at 1445 Falls St.
The online concert will feature comments and photos posted from those joining the fun.
"We’re trying to figure out ways to help," Seth Piccirillo of LiveNF said, noting that while experiencing a global health crisis is challenge enough, LiveNF leaders are concerned about the economic health of the community, especially for local artists and businesses, when the worst of the pandemic is over.
Gadawski's was chosen for the inaugural online event because the restaurant had been set to host a "Pints for Progress," last week, a LiveNF event where local people meet monthly to share ideas to improve Niagara Falls. Ward was going to be performing at the gathering.
Now, LiveNF volunteers hope both Gadawski's and Ward will benefit from the online event and push for Gadawski's takeout dinners.
The restaurant, noted for its Notre Dame and Irish decor, posts its hours and shares its evening specials on its Facebook page. Those who wish to order can call either 282-7246 or 285-0320 for takeout or curbside delivery.
The hope is the takeout dinner and online concert idea will get some attention from those looking for something fun to do, but who also wish to help sustain the community, Piccirillo said.
"People aren’t going into the live shows or going into restaurants right now and that creates hard times not for just a couple of months but for the year," Piccirillo said. "If we can find a way to pay musicians to do a show or promote a small business, that’s a good start for us."
Ward, who has taken recently to giving concerts regularly on his Facebook page, will be performing a mix of music, including the Beatles, James Taylor, Radiohead and more on his page. The shows will be available on his Youtube channel afterward. Fans can also follow him on Instagram to get updates about his online concerts.
LiveNF is also doing a gift card giveaway to help local business, asking people to share their favorite local business using the hashtag #LiveNF on social media to win gift certificates. The winners will be randomly selected. Next week, the community will be asked to share stories about their favorite local businesses. LiveNF information can be found on its website, livenf.com or at "LiveNF" on Instagram.
"We want to help infuse money into local businesses at a time that they need it," Piccirillo said. "If we want our favorite local spots to survive, the community is going to need to help fight for them."
Gift certificates have been purchased for the giveaway at: Power City Eatery, Latina's Market, Mike's Marketside, Gadawski's Restaurant, The Polish Nook, The 755, DiCamillo Bakery, Dee Dee’s Dairy, Wine on Third, Zaika, Goodfellas Pizzeria, Pho Golden, Sugar Street Cafe and Donatello’s Pizzeria.
For more information, LiveNF information can be found on its website, livenf.com, on its Facebook page or at "LiveNF" on Instagram.
