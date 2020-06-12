Niagara Falls High School senior Jerry Huang spent the better part of 2020 in Canada as restrictions due to the global pandemic prevented him from coming back to the U.S.
Before this most unusual year started, Huang was looking forward to finishing high school. While not having to go to class everyday offered him a sense of relief, looking back he said he missed being able to go to school for all those days and found the way the school year quietly ended amid the COVID-19 shutdown to be quite odd.
“It’s strange," Huang said. “I’ve seen so many people graduate in the past under normal circumstances and seeing all the celebrations. Now, this year, it’s such a sudden end to the year.”
Because of the pandemic, the 2020 graduating class won’t be taking part in any of the usual celebrations for students. A parade is scheduled for 2 p.m. today to allow residents to honor the graduates. The class will formally graduate during a drive-through ceremony set for June 27.
In the fall, Huang will be attending the Georgia Institute of Technology to study computer engineering. He said he'll miss the resources available for students, the counseling center and the clubs at the high school. He said he will miss the people there as well.
Of all the teachers he has had during his time in school, the ones he will remember the most are Mrs. Parkes, Mr. Jeckovich, and Ms. Conti. He said they were all very supportive and willing to provide help if he needed it in the classroom, he had a good dynamic with them, and was able to joke with them.
Huang believes his class will be remembered for having to do a lot of different things - like plan parades and use lawn signs to honor graduating students and retiring teachers - to try to overcome the challenges of one of the most challenging years ever.
“I’m sure, at least, the students and the teachers will remember us for having to live through this,” Huang said.
Jaemon Turner has found this was a tough year since doing class work at home has been a much different experience from in-class learning. He felt the class of 2020 will be remembered for being hardworking and for overcoming the challenges of learning from home to graduate this year. He said one of the teachers he’s going to miss from his time in the school district is Ms. Burke because she kept him on the right path to ensure he was doing well in classes, something he appreciates immensely.
Aliasaph Samuel said he is glad to see the class of 2020 having one of the most unique graduations, as compared to those in years past.
Samuel does regret not being able to say goodbye to some of his favorite teachers and his friends. He will miss the many of the teachers in the high school for the care they showed their students.
He thinks the unique nature of the 2020 graduation day will be something for which his class will always be remembered.
“It's a drive-thru graduation and nobody’s ever had that,” Samuel said.
