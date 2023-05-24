LEWISTON — When you get older, every birthday is worth celebrating.
The Lewiston Senior Center played host to the Senior Club’s annual honoring of those turning 80 and 90 years old this year, with six able to attend the May 13 festivities.
Linda Fanizzi, William Geiben, Terry Jones, Art Taylor, Marge Shotwell, and Mathew Henschel were on hand for the celebrations. Two more, Mary Ann Ivey and Pat Acome, were not in attendance.
The festivities included music from the Ukelabdies, resolutions from Town Supervisor Steve Broderick and County Legislator Irene Myers proclaiming May as Older Americans Month, and gifts for the honorees. The women received music boxes and the men got RFID wallets.
“In our youth, we often take beauty for granted,” said Lewiston Senior Club President Paulette Glasgow during the event. “When we age, we finally understand what being beautiful truly means. It means you have lived a life of captivating events and adventures. I means you know who you are.”
A former school teacher at Lewiston-Porter schools, Geiben has been involved with Town and Village of Lewiston public service since the 1980s, currently finishing his final term on the Lewiston Town Board this year. A resident since 1966, he turns 80 years old on Dec. 30.
“Living in a community like Lewiston makes you want to thrive, because it’s such a loving, active community,” Geiben said.
Jones turned 90 years old on Feb. 27, having been a Lewiston resident since 1961. When working, she was a benefits administrator and assistant to the Industrial Relations Manager at General Abrasive and Can-Am Chain and Supply.
“This is something that we do every year and every year it gets better,” Jones said.
A Lewiston Senior Club member, Jones served as the recording secretary, corresponding secretary, treasurer, runs the sunshine fund, and the 50/50 raffle among other duties. She loves all those duties because of all the people that use the senior center and the friendships she made through it.
“Keep yourself mentally alert,” Jones recommended for living a long life, doing so by reading any kinds of books, watching documentaries and watching Jeopardy!
