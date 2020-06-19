Jacob Fleming Sr. paused for a moment on the steps of Falls City Hall Friday afternoon, then broke into a warm smile as he looked out over the crowd of about 75 residents gathered in front of him.
"I want to thank everyone who came out to share in this enlightened moment," he said. "Niagara Falls is becoming the leader for the rest of the world with everything that is happening right now."
Fleming was the driving force in returning a Juneteenth celebration to the Cataract City this year, the first celebration of its kind in recent memory. The Falls resident's voice quivered as he read from an order by Maj. Gen. Gordon Granger, of the Union Army, declaring, on June 19, 1865, that the last known slaves, in Galveston, Texas, were free.
“The people of Texas are informed that, in accordance with a proclamation from the Executive of the United States, ‘all slaves are free,’" Fleming said. “This involves an absolute equality of personal rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves and the connection heretofore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired labor.”
Fleming told the crowd the reading of the order sparked jubilation among African Americans in Texas and became the foundation of what is celebrated as Juneteenth. It freed the the final 250,000 enslaved people in Texas.
And then Fleming unfurled the official Juneteenth flag and presented it to Falls Mayor Robert Restaino. As the two men held the flag the crowd cheered, clapped and sang-along to the song "Lift Every Voice."
"What this shows us, should be an inspiration to all of us," Restaino said.
The mayor then read the Emancipation Proclamation and told those looking on it was clear to him that "it means all the rights (under the U.S. Constitution) are meant for all Americans."
"We have to commit ourselves to the ideals embodied in these documents," Restaino said. "Voting is the key to ensuring that government has our interests. Primary day is next week. Don't forget to vote."
Community activist Samika Sullivan followed up on the mayor's advice with a gentle jab at President Donald Trump, who earlier in the week said that no one had known about Juneteenth until he planned a rally in Tulsa Oklahoma on the same day. The president said he had made Juneteenth "famous."
"He did not make Juneteenth famous," Sullivan said sharply. "It's been famous for a long time."
Sullivan said residents here should be proud of the Falls long role in the fight against slavery, including being the terminus of the Underground Railroad. And she urged those celebrating to take it upon themselves to continue that legacy.
"We can make all the laws we want about racism and discrimination," Sullivan said. "But we can't legislate people's hearts. You need to change people's hearts."
