The 2022 Canal Clean Sweep starts today and local residents can join in on the fun of creating a clean Erie Canal for visitors to marvel at, as well as give the community something to be proud of.
While there are clean up events statewide on the New York State Parks & Trails website (https://ptny.wufoo.com/forms/2022-canal-clean-sweep-volunteer-registration/), two public cleanups are based in Lockport but only one of them shows up on the state agency’s website
Kathy O’Keefe of Windsor Village Old World Market said she wasn’t able to get her event on Stevens Street uploaded this year, but she’s going ahead and is hosting a cleanup today anyway. This will be the sixth year she’s hosted one and noted that she has enough bags for everyone who wants to pitch in and help out.
O’Keefe said she and any volunteers will be cleaning up under the High Street bridge, as well as along the Canal off of Prospect Street.
“I kind of disperse them along this section of the trail,” O’Keefe said. “Once we get that done – if we have time – we usually hit the upper marina area, under the bridges and all of that.”
O’Keefe has adopted part of the trail through New York State Parks & Trails (NYSPT), something she encourages others to do. She said she’ll also be grilling hot dogs for volunteers after the cleanup at noon. Start time is 8:30 a.m. at 43 Stevens St., the Windsor Village parking lot.
The event that did manage to get on the website is run by Jeff Degnan and the Lockport Canal Task Force. The event is public and starts at 9 a.m. at the Canal Street Gazebo and will continue to 1 p.m.
According a brief description on the website, volunteers will clean up trash and debris at the Canal Street block, the area around the Erie Canal locks 34 & 35, as well as the Flight of Five Locks, around the Spalding Mill, Scalzo Park and the park land on Market Street.
“I really appreciate everybody donating their time,” Degnan said. “(And) with such enthusiasm.”
