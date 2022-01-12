A bigger and better Dyngus Day parade in NT

NORTH TONAWANDA – After a successful first year in 2021, the North Tonawanda Neighborhood Watch group is gearing up to host its second Dyngus Day parade this spring.
The event is set to take place on Oliver Street April 18, the Monday after Easter Sunday, which is when the holiday is traditionally observed. Organizers are proposing to extend the parade route after last year’s strong turnout, which Neighborhood Watch Executive Board Member Matt Parish said included around 2,000 people.
“Last year it was kind of a trial run for us,” Parish told the common council Tuesday during a workshop meeting. “I think it went over really well, it was very well-received by the public. We had a really good response by basically everybody.”
In addition to lengthening the parade route, the Neighborhood Watch is also proposing the addition of an after party, which would run from 5 to 7 p.m. and feature live polka music and a beer tent hosted by Sweeney Hose Co. Parish said all the proposed changes this year are based on public feedback following last year’s event.
Organizers have asked the council to approve the closure of Oliver Street from Buffalo Bolt Way to Thompson Street from 3 to 7 p.m., the use of auxiliary and North Tonawanda police officers as well as access to Heritage Park for the after party. The group is also requesting the use of Buffalo Bolt Way as a staging area for the parade, but it was not immediately clear whether the road is owned by the city and if the council has the authority to grant permission to use it.
Parish noted that the parade would be expected to include 50 or more participants and that organizers would follow any required COVID-19 safety guidelines.
“I just think it’s a really good thing for the community,” Parish said. “Especially in that area.”
Dyngus Day, a Catholic holiday which is observed across Europe and mostly associated with Poland, celebrates the end of the Lenten season. The tradition has been upheld in Polish-American communities, particularly in Western New York, with Buffalo holding one of the biggest Dyngus Day events in the country.
City officials, including Mayor Austin Tylec and several council members, voiced support for the plan, saying they felt it was a positive thing for the city.
First Ward Alderman Bob Schmigel called last year’s event a “huge success” and said he enjoyed seeing city residents turn out to celebrate.
“It was quite fun to see the residents of NT coming out wearing their red and waving flags, [there’s] a lot of pride in the city,” he said. “To see it go a little further down Oliver Street, I think it’s a great idea, and to have it end with Sweeney Hose sponsoring a beer tent and music, even better.”
Aldermen will vote on the Neighborhood Watch’s request at an upcoming regular meeting. The council is next scheduled to convene at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
