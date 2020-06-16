A big drop in sales tax

Niagara County's sales tax collection continued to drop in the month of May, according to numbers presented by the state Comptroller's Office.
In May 2019, Niagara County collected $10.3 million in sales tax, whereas this May, the county collected $7.3 million in sales tax, which amounts to a 29.3 percent decrease.
In April 2019, Niagara County collected $9.5 million in sales tax, whereas this April, the county collected $6.5 million in sales tax, which amounts to a 31.4 percent decrease.
Sales tax collection statewide fell 32.3 percent, according to the state comptroller, Thomas DiNapoli.
“We anticipated that sales tax revenues would continue to drop because of COVID-19 but the May sales tax figures show just how deep it is cutting into municipal finances,” DiNapoli said. “Sales tax revenues are vital funding not only for the state but for municipalities like counties and cities as well. The federal government needs to step up and provide financial help to states and local governments hit hard by this virus to avoid severe cuts to critical services.”
DiNapoli reported that local sales tax collections dropped 24.4 percent in April, or $327 million less than collected in that month a year ago, after relatively modest losses in March collections.
Over the three-month period of the pandemic’s effects, local governments have received $824 million (19.2 percent) less in sales tax revenue than they did during that same period in 2019.
Niagara County Manager Richard Updegrove raised the possibility earlier this year of the county losing 20 percent for the three remaining quarters of sales tax revenue.
