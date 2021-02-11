9K virus patients were sent to NY nursing homes 

Families of COVID-19 victims who died in New York nursing homes gather in front of the Cobble Hill Heath Center in Brooklyn, in mid October, to demand New York State Gov. Andrew Cuomo apologize for his response to clusters in nursing homes during the pandemic. More than 9,000 recovering coronavirus patients in New York state were released from hospitals into nursing homes at the height of the pandemic, according to new records obtained by The Associated Press. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)