It may have been the easiest approval of a Falls City budget in anyone's memory.
Members of the Falls City Council spent roughly 15 minutes Tuesday night reviewing Mayor Robert Restaino's proposed 2021 spending plan for city police. That wrapped up their department-by-department deliberations on the projected $94.38 million city budget.
A public hearing on the spending plan, which in recent years would have seen dozens of taxpayers venting for hours about the size and cost of government, lasted just five minutes. Activist Ron Anderluh was the only speaker, imploring council members to find a way to fund the creation of a new Parking Enforcement Bureau.
And then council members offered no amendments to the mayor's plan.
In less than an hour, Restaino's proposed 2021 budget had become the city's adopted budget.
"I'm happy," Restaino said, a smile evident behind his COVID mask. "We had some great professionals working on this presentation. We had great cooperation with our public unions. And I'm glad the council had the patience to allow us to create this plan."
Restaino called the process of creating the 2021 budget "arduous." His administration, he said, through a combination of public safety union contract concessions, departmental reorganizations, a modest across-the-board property tax increase and some non-essential program reductions, was able to eliminate a projected $4.5 million gap in the spending plan.
The adopted budget has what the mayor has described as a “modest tax increase” of about 2.47% for both residential and commercial property owners. That will lead to an increase of 63 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation for homestead (residential) properties and an increase of 56 cents per $1,000 assessed valuation for non-homestead (commercial) properties.
“For every $1 in taxes, there is nearly $4 in cost reductions," Restaino said after the council meeting.
He noted the city tax hike is the lowest of municipalities in the Niagara Region. It will not require an increase in the city’s property tax cap.
The spending plan eliminates 22 positions, but adds six positions, for a net reduction in city employment of 16 positions.
While the budget comes in at a little over $94.38 million, it's more than $586,000 less than the city's 2020 budget.
The mayor previously explained that his administration was able to trim $1 million from the city’s 2020 budget through some departmental reorganizations, a reduction in non-essential services and entering into partnerships with other governments and non-profit organizations.
Despite confronting what had looked like a need for “draconian cuts”, Restaino said a combination of “consolidations and reorganizations” will reduce city spending in 2021 by $3 million.
The public safety union contract concessions, the mayor said, enabled his administration to avoid lay-offs in those departments.
While the budget includes projected tribal gaming revenues, Restaino said he reduced the use of casino cash by about half a million dollars. The mayor said the state government has indicated it will continue to advance projected proceeds from slot revenue sharing at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino to the city, while negotiations continue with the Seneca Nation over the current gaming compact impasse.
The budget does cut youth and senior programs that have already been curtailed as a result of the COVID pandemic. However, Restaino said that talks were already underway with third-party not-for-profits to fill those gaps.
He pointed to an agreement with the Boys & Girls Club to provide summer youth programming as a way to bridge the gaps created by the budget cuts.
“This is new to me, not having a plethora of (budget) amendments” Council Member Andrew Touma said of the swift budget action.
“You cut expenses. You trimmed government. A lot of municipalities can't say that,” he continued.
The mayor has also projected that the 2021 budget could create a small surplus of about $500,000.
“I think this is a lean, mean budget,” Council Member John Spanbauer said. “There have been some cuts, some tough cuts.”
Spanbauer said if city revenues rebound in 2021, he hoped Restaino would look to restore the youth and senior programming cuts.
Council Member William Kennedy called the property tax increase “minimal” and praised the avoidance of “massive cuts.”
“I believe you put together a really solid budget,” Council Member Kenny Tompkins said.
Council Chair Chris Voccio, who noted that he had opposed two city budget proposals during his term on the council, said Restaino had presented “a great budget.”
