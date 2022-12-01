A LOTTO ticket worth nearly $90,000 was sold in Youngstown on Wednesday.
The New York Lottery today announced the second prize-winning ticket worth $87,982 was sold at the Rite Aid location on Lockport Street. The winning numbers for th e November 30 New York LOTTO drawing are 4-15-32-39-41-57 and Bonus Number 8. The winning ticket matched five of the six numbers and the bonus number.
With no first prize winning ticket sold, the jackpot for Saturday's drawing has been increased to $12.7 million.
A New York LOTTO prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.
