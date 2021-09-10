Jeffrey Elder's life is framed by values. Family first. Be on time or early. Respect your elders. Do what you are asked. All those things were learned long ago in the Niagara Falls Griffon Park projects. It led him to the Air Force and to the position of chief flight attendant and flight attendant evaluator aboard Air Force One. He served for 16 years for Presidents George H. W. Bush, William J. Clinton and George W. Bush.
His mission aboard Air Force One had three tenets: Safety, comfort and reliability. No day was more memorable than Sept. 11, 2001.
They were scheduled to fly from Sarasota, Florida to Washington, D.C. but two hours before takeoff, Elder was in the galley when the first plane hit the World Trade Tower.
“We said, ‘What, is it foggy in New York?' " Elder recalls. “Katie Couric and Matt Lauer were on TV. We all knew immediately when we saw the second tower.”
Col. Mark Tillman, the Air Force One, pilot gathered the flight staff and ordered all phones, computers and electronics silenced.
As President Bush’s Chief of Staff Andy Card noted later, as the Presidential motorcade approached, two of the plane’s four engines were already running.
As the President climbed aboard, Elder could see a different intensity.
“I could look in his eyes and see the determination,” he said. “We are going to get this guy who did this.”
Air Force One is legendary for the size of the craft as well as its 4,000 square-foot flying oval office and technical capabilities. For example, the craft has four hopped up engines with Boeing 400 series motors stuffed in 200 series bodies. Think of it as your crazy uncle cramming a supercharged motor into his tricked out caddy.
The engines fired for takeoff. There was no taxiing, no extra time. The plane hit 10,000 feet in a matter of seconds and headed out over the Gulf of Mexico.
The plane landed at Barksdale Air Force Base in Parish, La.
It was the perfect place to be because the base was in the middle of a nuclear war exercise. Gun turrets and soldiers in battle dress uniforms surrounded the craft. The question was, where to go next? The Secret Service said no to Washington, D.C.
Air Force One did not have the technology it would take for President Bush to address the nation so he did it from facilities at Barksdale.
After he addressed the the nation, it was back to the air with a passenger manifest stripped to flight staff, Secret Service and the President’s inner circle. The press, members of Congress and other pieces of the traveling contingent were asked to disembark. Only essential personnel were needed.
As they rose to the maximum flight ceiling of 45,000 feet. Elder said he looked out and saw F-16s from Ellington Field in Texas impossibly close on both wings. A pilot gave him the thumb’s up.
“It looked so close you could touch it,” Elder said. Pretty soon, they were setting down at Nebraska’s Offutt Air Force Base.
Again, the plane was greeted with a full turnout of soldiers in battle dress greens and Secret Service with all their weaponry out in the open.
The President addressed the nation again before taking off again for Washington with an 11-aircraft escort.
As the plane came over D.C. again, Elder looked down and saw the Pentagon still burning.
“When I went into the Air Force, I was a firefighter,” Elder said. “You serve, but my heart shattered for all those people. We left. I got home. I pulled in the driveway. My wife and two daughters were crying and screaming. The neighbors came out of their houses.”
Elder lived in a flight path. The ensuing four days of no flights were eerie. So was the array of messages left on his phone from all the people who knew of his role.
Elder’s career took several twists and turns in high-level management jobs, but he always retained a soft spot for his hometown.
Eventually, he moved home to rent an upstairs flat from his mother on Ontario Street, both to help her and try to do something for Niagara Falls.
“Niagara Falls was the Honeymoon Capitol of the World ,” he said “and every time I came home, something else was gone.”
He ran for mayor on the Dynamic New Future line in Niagara Falls in 2019 and circled back this year to run for the 4th district seat in the Niagara County Legislature where he beat incumbent Owen Steed by two votes in the Democratic primary. Steed is still on the ballot with the Conservative line.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.