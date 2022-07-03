80 years later, taking the field with the Bisons

A Lockport centenarian with baseball in his biography has been invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch in the Buffalo Bisons’ Independence Day game at Coca-Cola Field.
Roy Kinyon, who turned 100 on May 31, was but a lad in 1941 when he led the Niagara-Orleans League in batting averages and played with the Barker Raiders. He was invited to try out with the Bisons in 1942, but before summer rolled around, he made a choice that changed the rest of his life. He enlisted in the Navy the following November, played some ball with the Navy’s Base Commanders and witnessed the American flag being raised at Iwo Jima. After the war he went to work at Harrison Radiator Division and stayed there for 35 years.
In advance of his milestone birthday, a profile of Kinyon was published in late May. Since then, Kinyon’s story got the attention of Bisons management, which decided they ought to “strike” the last 80 years and start anew by offering Kinyon a one-day contract with the team.
“I want him to have that long overdue jersey and what better time than our July 4th game,” Bisons Assistant GM Brad Bisbing said. “I can’t think of anything more heroic than a young man giving up a chance to play with the Bisons and instead serve his country.”
Eighty years later, Kinyon is still crazy about baseball. He’ll watch two different games at the same time, one with the Yankees and the other with the Mets, while listening to commentary on the radio, according to his son Bruce.
Kinyon said he feels “really privileged” to be wooed by the Bisons again.
“I just hope I throw a good strike,” he said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.