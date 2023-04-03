A recently announced $8.3 million project to replace the Beaver Island Parkway Bridge over the Niagara Thruway (I-190) in Erie County is now underway.
The Beaver Island Parkway Bridge (milepost 15.46) was built in 1954 and carries approximately 13,000 vehicles per day over I-190. When completed, the new bridge will feature wider travel lanes and emergency shoulders, increased vertical clearance from 14-by-2 feet to 16-by-9 feet, a new guiderail and new riding surface. The existing structure is expected to close to all traffic this week, weather dependent.
Since 2018, the Thruway Authority has reinvested more than $173.1 million in Capital Infrastructure projects in its Buffalo Division, including more than $80.9 million to replace or rehabilitate 69 bridges. The Thruway’s Buffalo Division spans from I-90 in Rochester to the Pennsylvania border, as well as the Niagara Thruway (I-190) from the Thruway mainline to Niagara Falls.
“Grand Island is an integral international gateway for tourism and commercial traffic into New York state, welcoming millions of people from Canada each year,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said. “By replacing this nearly 70-year-old bridge, the Thruway Authority continues to modernize the state’s transportation infrastructure, creating an improved travel experience and easier commutes for New Yorkers.”
Thruway Authority Interim Executive Director Frank Hoare added, “The Beaver Island Parkway Bridge, like many other bridges on our roadway, is original to the Thruway system and is in need of replacement. Motorists are seeing their toll dollars at work with infrastructure projects such as this one, reinvesting toll revenue back into the maintenance and long-term viability of our system. Addressing aging infrastructure is a top priority, and motorists will enjoy an improved travel experience on the new bridge once the project is complete.”
Beginning this morning, the Beaver Island Bridge is scheduled to close to all traffic for the duration of the project, which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2023. The work is highly weather dependent, and dates are subject to change.
During construction, the exit 18B (Beaver Island State Park) ramp from I-190 northbound will be closed. A 3.8-mile detour will direct local traffic to exit 19 (Whitehaven Road) to access I-190 northbound or southbound. Motorists traveling on I-190 southbound can take South Parkway at exit 18 (Beaver Island State Park/No Northbound Exit). Detour signs will be posted.
Union Concrete and Construction Corp. of West Seneca is the contractor for the project.
Variable message signs will advise motorists of the construction work and detour information. Motorists are reminded that in New York State, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. For up-to-date travel information and real-time traffic cameras, motorists are encouraged to download the Thruway Authority’s mobile app which is available on iPhone and Android devices.
