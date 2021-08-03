77 Stone rises

A few weeks ago, when music promoter Anita West announced Coco Montoya would be coming to the Rapids Theatre, she almost seemed as excited about 77 Stone.
The hard rock trio is Michael Delano, 19, on lead guitar and vocals and TJ Podsiadlo, 18, on bass, with Vito Wojcik, 16, of Niagara Falls on drums.
Delano and Podsiadlo are recent Grand Island High School graduates. Wojcik is entering his senior year at Niagara Falls.
Don’t let age fool you. Delano carries himself with a sense of calm that goes away as soon as the lights come up.
He led the band through a scorching set on Saturday night at the Chandler Street Summer Concert Series at Tappo Pizza in Buffalo.
The trio has a driving, emotional energy hard rock with a punky side thrown in.
“We started when we were all in high school,” Delano said. “Vito still is.”
Delano gained notoriety when he was just 16 when he was asked to join Christone “Kingfish” Ingram on stage at the now-closed Tralf.
“77 Stone will be the first band on the stage for one of my shows in Niagara Falls,” West said. “It’s the perfect band to open my shows at the rapids because they are up-and-coming and local.”
Vito’s dad is Niagara Falls Music Hall of Fame guitarist Bruce.
“I’ve been privy to the the whole thing from the beginning,” he said.
As Vito’s skills grew, Bruce said Ivy D’Amico of D’Amico music put him together with Delano. The duo wrote a song on the day they met, “Paradise Falls.”
77 Stone opened for the Grace Stumberg Band and headliner Grosh.
Grace Lougen plays lead guitar in both bands and started Saturday off with two solo gigs.
“I get a ton of influence from her,” Delano said of Lougen, “and from Stevie Ray Vaughn.”
Wojcik is out there, promoting them as only a veteran musician can. He said Monday he believes they are done opening for anything other than national acts.
“I just tell the boys you’ve got to carve out your thing,” Bruce said.
On Saturday, 77 Stone played mostly original with some that sounded almost Black Sabbath influenced as well as the odd cover like Canned Heat’s “On the Road Again.”
77 Stone is next live at 8 p.m. Thursday at Buffalo’s Asbury Hall where the trio will open for Bruce Wojcik and The Struggle. Other than for national acts, Burce said it may be the young musicians last time not headlining a local show.
