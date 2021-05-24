Lottery sig

A Take 5 lottery ticket worth $51,199 was sold at the Gas and Cash location on 274 Walnut St. on Sunday, according to the New York State Lottery.

Sunday’s Take 5 numbers were: 1-2-11-25-39

The five winning numbers for the Take 5 game are drawn from a field of one to 39. The Take 5 drawing is televised every day at 10:30 p.m. A lottery draw game prize of any amount may be claimed up to one year from the date of the drawing.

