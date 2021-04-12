30th canal fishing derby postponed another year

GASPORT — Covid uncertainty and the potential for another state-ordered shutdown have forced Erie Canal fishing derby organizers to postpone the popular local summer event for a second straight year.
The “thirtieth” Steve Harrington Memorial Erie Canal Fishing Derby will now take place from July 7 through July 17, 2022, it was announced Monday by Harrington's widow, Lynn Harrington, who continues to organize and run the derby that her late husband founded in 1990.
“It breaks my heart, it really does,” she said of the postponement. “But with everything being closed all of last year — yes, starting to open up now, but they're not even close to 100 percent and they have limitations — and some businesses having closed, I just don't feel right asking people for money. It's been a terrible year. It's the sponsors who make the canal derby.”
Steve Harrington died in 2017, and with help and encouragement from her family, Lynn Harrington has been running the derby each year since, in his memory.
Mrs. Harrington said she's hoping the 30th derby will take place next summer. About 700 people per year participate in the annual derby, which has been recognized both by the New York State Legislature and the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.
Derby divisions are bass, walleye, Northern pike, bullhead, carp, sheephead and catfish. Grand prizes each year are a new fishing boat (adult division) and kayak (kids division), as well as daily and numerous other prizes.
“When everything gets back to normal, next year hopefully, it will still be the 30th canal fishing derby,” Mrs. Harrington said. “We plan to keep doing it. ... It's good for my soul.”
Last year, Lynn Harrington was on hand to accept her late husband's induction into the Niagara County Federation of Conservation Clubs' Wall of Fame at the Niagara County Fairgrounds.
For more information on the derby, go to eriecanalderby.com or call Lynn Harrington at 425-8144.
Follow John D’Onofrio on Twitter with “Good Morning, Lockport, N.Y.” weekday mornings at @LockportJournal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.