No, you weren't imagining things.
That slight rumbling sensation many residents in Niagara Falls felt early Monday was the result of a 3.8 magnitude earthquake that hit the Buffalo area just after 6 a.m.
According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the earthquake, which happened at 6:15 a.m., was centered in the Town of West Seneca, in an area between Mineral Springs and Indian Church roads. It occurred at a depth of almost 2 miles down.
On Twitter and other social media sites, dozens of residents across Western New York and southern Ontario reported feeling the quake when it hit. Many people living in the Niagara Falls area reported feeling the quake early Monday.
Seismologist Yaareb Altaweel said it was the region's strongest quake in at least 40 years.
“It felt like a car hit my house in Buffalo. I jumped out of bed,” Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted. County emergency services officials confirmed the earthquake was felt in at least a 30-mile radius, including in Niagara Falls, about 20 miles north of Buffalo, he said.
In a statement, the National Weather Service confirmed that an earthquake "was felt strongly by many people" in the Buffalo area.
"It is unknown if there is any damage from the earthquake," the statement noted.
The weather service also said it was a 3.8 magnitude earthquake, centered near West Seneca.
The weather service described its report as "preliminary" and said more information would be made available from the National Earthquake Center in Golden, Colorado.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz told Channel 4 news he spoke with the Erie County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services and said a “confirmed quake was felt as far north as Niagara Falls and south to Orchard Park from initial reports.”
The earthquake in Western New York early Monday came the same day as a deadly 7.8 magnitude earthquake in Turkey that reportedly killed more than 500 people and injured more than 1,000 more.
This is a developing story. The newspaper will provide additional information as it is made available.
