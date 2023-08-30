The 25th annual Kidz ‘N’ Kites event to take place on Saturday Sept. 16 at Veteran’s Memorial Park in the Town of Niagara, according to the Niagara County Youth Bureau and Niagara County Department of Social Services
The event will take place from 11 a.m to 2 p.m., with first come, first serve registration beginning at 11 a.m. The first 500 youth will receive a free kite, t-shirt and hot-dog lunch. The Great Lakes Kitefliers will be present to help youth fly their own kites.
“This event has continued to be a staple on most families fall calendar. Twenty-Five years of celebrating youth and families is exciting.” Youth Bureau Director Ben Bunker said. The annual event is sponsored by community organizations and local businesses to make this event 100% free for youth. Longtime partners Niagara County Sheriff’s Department will be providing Car Seat Safety checks on location, while Niagara PAL will be cooking up the hot dog lunches.
Each youth will also receive giveaway coupons to local restaurants and be in the small and grand prize raffles to be drawn. Entertainment will be provided by Nels Ross from Injest Inc, who has showcased his juggling magic for over 25 years.
