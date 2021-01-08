20th St. fire likely arson

A raging inferno that tore through two 20th Street homes and threatened a third, appears to have been an arson.
But no one is expected to be charged with the crime.
Sources close to the investigation tell the Gazette the fire that destroyed homes at 460 and 462 20th Street early Wednesday morning was deliberately set “as part of a domestic incident.” But the sources also said that the prime suspect in the case has since committed suicide and so no charges are expected to be filed.
Falls police and fire investigators had been combing through the charred remains of the two 20th Street homes, looking for the cause the raging inferno that broke at about 1:17 a.m. Wednesday.
Dispatchers told firefighters responding to the first alarm that there had been an explosion at 460 20th St. and that people may have been trapped inside. As they arrived on the scene, fire crews encountered a two-and-a-half-story frame home with towering flames shooting into the night sky from the second-floor windows.
“We were told there were possibly people still inside,” Falls Fire Chief Joe Pedulla said at the scene. “But when (firefighters) got here, the house was fully involved (in fire) and there was no chance of viability. Crews tried to make entry but they could only get so far and then had to withdraw and attack the fire from the outside.”
Galette Fain, who had moved into the home next door, at 462 20th St., on Jan. 1, fled the flames into 35 degree weather without a coat or shoes.
“I heard like a crackling sound and then I heard a boom,” Fain said. “And then I could see light through a window.”
The light was from flames exploding out of the windows of the house next door. Fain ran from his home to safety.
“I got no shoes, no coat,” Fain said. “My cell phone, my car keys are still in there. The keys to my business are in there.”
As the flames spread, firefighters fought to keep then from igniting an apartment building next door. They poured water on the exposed walls of the structure, which sustained minor damage.
Firefighters poured water from an aerial hose onto the homes at 460 and 462 20th St., in an effort to bring the blaze under control. Just over a half hour after the fire erupted, the roof at 460 20th St. collapsed into the home.
Pedulla said once the fire was brought under control, firefighters would make another effort at entry into the home to search for an unidentified man and woman who reportedly lived there. Before that could happen, the female resident of the home arrived at the scene.
Hours later, police reported that the male resident of the home had also been located.
