Crime Night Out returned to the Falls on Tuesday following a two-year COVID-19 hiatus.
And block club leaders, local law enforcement chiefs and politicians took the opportunity to honor one the city’s most iconic community activists.
To cheers and applause, Norma Higgs was declared “The Greatest of All Time” with the unveiling of a plaque that will hang in the lobby of Falls City Hall to commemorate her decades-long leadership of the city’s Block Club Council and other community endeavors. Higgs, also a long-time columnist for the Gazette, beamed as her plaque was displayed to crowd of local residents gathered to celebrate Crime Night Out.
“I’m feeling great,” Higgs said after the ceremony. “I’m enjoying every single minute and I’m so proud of my time (as a block club leader and community activist). Everything I did was well worth it and I’m still doing stuff.”
The ceremony to honor Higgs served as the kick-off to the annual community gathering that focuses on the relationships between residents and first responders. Current Block Club Council President Mike Henderson sounded a common theme in the fight to keep the Cataract City streets safe.
“Help us get the guns off the street,” he implored the crowd. “Illegal guns don’t need to be on our streets.”
Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman told the families who came to Highland and Garden avenues that prosecutors and police can’t fight crime alone.
“Criminal justice and crime prevention is a community thing,”Seaman said. “It’s not something that police and prosecutors can do from the outside. It has to happen in the community, a partnership to stop crime. I can’t do my job without the buy-in from the community I work with.”
Niagara County Sheriff Mike Filicetti took issue with a recurring sentiment among some Falls residents that the city is not safe.
“Niagara Falls is not unsafe,” Filicetti said bluntly. “I don’t feel unsafe when I’m here and when I bring my family here.”
The sheriff also praised the work of Falls police and Police Superintendent John Faso. He said city cops don’t have “an easy job”, but they “work tirelessly.”
“I appreciate (the sheriff’s office’s) relationship with the Niagara Falls police,” Filicetti said. “We work together and we will continue to bring our resources into the city to help the Niagara Falls Police Department.”
Filicetti also told the crowd he believes it “takes an entire community to keep people safe.
“The police can’t do it alone,” the sheriff said. “Help your neighbors. If you see something, say something. Be a good witness if you see a crime.”
Faso said the key to crime fighting is “a well trained and well equipped police force, a concerned and committed community and those two groups working together.”
Both Faso and Filicetti said they encourage officers and deputies to “get out of their cars.” and they encouraged residents to “say hello” when they see that.
“If you know who we are, I believe you will trust us,” Filicetti said.
Falls Mayor Robert Restaino urged residents to “engage with first responders” and “create friendships.”
