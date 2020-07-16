20/20 is not only perfect vision, 2020's a year of change for George Optical Co.

In 1938, Joseph George had a “vision” as he opened his small business, The George Optical Company on Niagara Street. His vision, albeit small and limited, was to provide neighbors, friends and family the ability to improve their eyesight.
Through the years, George Optical grew and prospered as it transferred ownership from the respected George Family to the Fernandez Family. First, Louis Fernandez became a partner in 1949 and in 1971 took full ownership. Throughout this transition as the optical business evolved, he provided customers with the best lenses, frames, eye care solutions, contact lenses and sunglasses. Through this evolution, the motto always remained the same: The visual needs of our customers are our first priority.
In 1978, Louis’ son James joined the business and they worked side by side for the next 22 years. James was always learning something new from his father, especially how he made his loyal customers lifelong friends. James proudly took over ownership from his dad in 2000. James continued to provide his customers with a personalized experience and took pride in the quality of service he delivered. In addition, Dr. Joseph Battin joined the George Optical team as their optometrist in 2010.
This was not the first time the Fernandez family and the Battin family found themselves on similar professional paths as James attended Opticianry School with Dr. Battin’s father. The great irony is that Louis also attended Opticianry School with Dr. Battin’s grandfather.
As the optical industry continues to evolve with innovative technology, product development, and an array of elaborate inventory, James has decided to pass the torch and entrust George Optical to our family friend, and well-respected entrepreneur, Dr. Battin.
James will remain working side by side with Dr. Battin on a daily basis. James has all the confidence in the world that together they will continue to provide the utmost highest quality of service and care to their customers and patients. Out of respect to the George and Fernandez family, Dr. Battin will continue to honor the name, George Optical.
We look forward to continuing to meet all of your eye care needs and we are excited for this new chapter of the George Optical Company.
To the future.
James Fernandez and Dr. Joseph Battin
