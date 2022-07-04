Big Six Mile Creek Marina on Grand Island reopened to the public last week following a $2.4 million renovation project.
The project involved upgrades to expand the parking lot, modernize drainage and electrical systems, improved landscaping with native species and rehabilitate the existing building/restrooms, including making them fully accessible. Environmental site improvements included removing a buried fuel tank, installing an above ground fuel tank, and modernizing the sanitary sand filter.
Located on the Niagara River, the marina provides 125 seasonal boat slips, four transient slips, a public launch for boating and world class fishing access, gasoline and oil sales, and ice and pump-out service.
“This modernized marina will now add to the already outstanding recreational opportunities on Grand Island. State Parks has accomplished a lot here but there are more plans underway — connecting the marina to the West River Shoreline Trail and providing fishing access down to the pier in the river. We are grateful for Montana International who manages the marina on behalf of State Parks and we hope that all the slip holders and other members of the public enjoy the renewed facility,” said Mark V. Mistretta, Niagara Region director of New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
The marina is operated under an agreement with New York State Parks by Montana International.
“Grand Island is home to many eco-tourism opportunities and Big Six Marina is the perfect place to begin an adventure on the Niagara River,” Assemblyman Angelo Morinello said. “I look forward to continued development of our recreational opportunities here on Grand Island.“
Funding for the project was provided through Niagara River Greenway and the New York Works program. The modernization of the marina comes on the heels of the completion of several projects to restore the ecological health of the Niagara River and the surrounding habitat making for improved fishing, birding and other recreational opportunities. Additionally, the marina is located adjacent to the 8-mile West River Shoreline Trail which connects Beaver Island State Park to Buckhorn Island State Park.
Construction was completed by Nova Site Company, LLC, C&S Engineers were the construction managers and the project was designed by Bergmann Associates.
