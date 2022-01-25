$1M grant secured for Lockport Memorial Hospital

Catholic Health has received a $1 million grant from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to support construction and services at the new Lockport Memorial Hospital in the town of Lockport.
Catholic Health broke ground on the 60,000 square foot "neighborhood" hospital off South Transit Road in November and expects to open it in the spring of 2023. Once it's open, Lockport Memorial will become a campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, and Eastern Niagara Hospital will be closed.
The health system announced the grant on Tuesday.
In total, spokesman JoAnn Cavanaugh said, Catholic Health received $1.34 million in three grants from the from the Mother Cabrini Health Foundation to support "significant healthcare projects" in Western New York: sustaining quality healthcare in Niagara County, increasing health equity and improving the mental health of older adults.
The foundation granted $240,260 to "connect" various communities on Buffalo's West Side — impoverished residents, immigrants and people of color — with primary care services at Catholic Health's Sisters Health Center at D'Youville College; and granted $100,000 for the purchase of "GrandPads" (electronic tablets) for participants in the system's Living Independently For Elders program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.