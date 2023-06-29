A teen from the Tuscarora Indian Reservation has died as a result of a wound she suffered in a shooting in Niagara Falls.
McKenzie Munt, 18, was taken off life support at Erie County Medical Center on Thursday and died a short time later. She had been in critical condition since she was shot in the head and then crashed the vehicle she was driving on 19th Street on Monday afternoon.
Niagara Falls Police patrol officers had responded to a call of “shots fired” just after 4:30 p.m., followed by a reported two-vehicle crash on 19th Street between Falls Street and Welch Avenue.
Investigators said it appeared that Munt, who was driving a blue Chevy Avalanche on 19th Street, lost control of her vehicle and veered into a red mini van. They said Munt had suffered a single gunshot wound to her head and they believe that’s what caused her to lose control of her SUV.
Detectives have not said whether they believe the shots came from inside or outside Munt’s vehicle. Investigators have said that the driver of the mini van was not involved in the shooting.
Munt was rushed to Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, where her condition was stabilized before she was transported to ECMC. The driver of the mini van reportedly suffered minor injuries.
Crime Scene Unit detectives closed down 19th Street between Cudaback and Welch avenues for several hours Monday as they collected evidence at the scene. Criminal Investigation Division detectives spent much of their day Tuesday back on 19th Street, canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses and additional evidence connected to the shooting.
Investigators said Thursday that they are seeking help from the public, asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has any other information to call them at 716-286-4553 or the police general information number, 716-286-4711.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.