ALBANY — Questions are swirling about Gov. Andrew Cuomo's ability to negotiate a $193 billion budget after his administration has been staggered by a federal criminal probe into the undercount of nursing home fatalities while he faces a volley of sexual harassment allegations.
"How could this not impact the budget negotiations?" Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-Niagara County, said Monday.
Ortt suggested the new investigations are bound to distract Cuomo to the point that it will further complicate what is already a complex array of fiscal options confronting state leaders as they try to hammer out a spending blueprint.
The deadline for an on-time budget is March 31, as the next state fiscal year begins April 1. The statehouse negotiations are also playing out against the backdrop of optimism that the state and local governments will get major bailouts from a proposed $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package moving through Congress.
Cuomo, who had been conducting daily, televised briefings nearly every day since the pandemic began one year ago, has had no public schedule in recent days.
Assemblyman Tom Abinanti, D-Westchester County, chairman of the Assembly Committee on People with Disabilities, told CNHI he is urging his fellow Democrats to "repeal and replace" the emergency powers ceded to Cuomo last year to manage the pandemic.
"We need to rein in his power but at the same time we need to make sure the public is safe," Abinanti said. He noted lawmakers could advance legislation that accomplishes the steps Cuomo took by issuing edicts restricting business activity to respond to coronavirus infection spread.
Progressive Democrats at the statehouse, who have gained tremendous clout within their own conference, are pressuring Cuomo to approve a proposal billed as the Invest in Our New York package, which would raise $50 billion for health care programs by increasing taxes on the state's wealthiest residents.
"Taxing the wealthiest among us is not only a moral imperative but it will finally allow us to adequately invest in the health care system that our communities deserve,” Sen. Gustavo Rivera, D-the Bronx, chairman of the Senate Health Committee said.
Since he became governor a decade ago, Cuomo has generally been "conflict averse" during the budget seasons, observed E.J. McMahon, senior fellow at the Empire Center for Public Policy.
Cuomo has made it a priority to get the budget completed on time, while two of his recent predecessors, former Govs. George Pataki, a Republican, and David Paterson, a Democrat, faced tense showdowns with lawmakers on their way to enacting spending plans, he recalled.
"No matter who the governor is, the governor is the person in the (negotiations) room who has to be taking a longer view and has to be the adult in the room," said McMahon, who argues the proposed tax hikes are unnecessary and will impair the state's competitiveness.
The fact that Congress appears headed for a deal on the stimulus package makes the Albany talks particularly "tricky" this month, he added.
Cuomo's political crisis intensified Monday when he came under stinging criticism from several well-known members of his own party, including U.S. Rep. Kathleen Rice, D-Long Island, and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. Both spoke out in connecting with the sex harassment scandals embroiling the governor, with Rice insisting Cuomo should resign immediately.
The probe dealing with Cuomo's alleged sexual overtures to former aides will be conducted by a law firm to be lined up by state Attorney General Letitia James. Cuomo provided the necessary legal authorization for the attorney general to move forward with the investigation, though that came before the New York Times reported a third woman had emerged with allegations that Cuomo groped her and attempted to kiss her at a wedding reception in late 2019.
At the time of that alleged encounter, the Westchester County home of television star Sandra Lee, the governor's former girlfriend, was continuing to get State Police protection, at taxpayer expense.
Karl Sleight, an Albany lawyer who previously headed a state ethics watchdog agency, said of the sex harassment probe: "Any inquiry of this magnitude needs to be thorough and credible, And whomever is chosen needs to be beyond reproach for the good of all parties and the public."
Cuomo's brother, CNN talk show host Chris Cuomo, began his program Monday by remarking on the crisis engulfing Governor Cuomo.
Obviously I am aware of what is going on with my brother," Chris Cuomo said. "And obviously I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so."
The Cuomo brothers had appeared on the show several times together in the early months of the pandemic, sparking journalistic ethics questions and igniting outrage among some conservatives.
Joe Mahoney covers the New York Statehouse for CNHI’s newspapers and websites. Reach him at jmahoney@cnhi.com
