A replica 18th century Russian ship made its way through the Lockport Locks Sunday as it traveled along to Erie Canal to Buffalo.
Russian Captain Sergei Sinelnik and his crew are fulfilling a dream by voyaging around the world in the vessel.
According to reporting from John Kucko, it all started several years ago in 2016 when, with the help of donations and volunteers and friends, they set out to building a replica 18th century Russian boat, named Pilgrim. In 2018, they set sail.
On Sunday, it made its way through the Lockport Locks about 1 p.m. Over the next couple of days it will finish its journey along the Erie Canal and head for open water on Lake Erie.
In his reports on Facebook, Kucko notes that the boat’s mast was left up the entire two-year length of this voyage until they entered the Erie Canal. The crew has arranged for a Buffalo-area crane to assist them in raising one mast to proceed west in open waters.
The next big stop for Captain Sergei and his crew after navigating the Erie Canal and several Great Lakes is Duluth, Minnesota (Russian sister city dating back to the Cold War) where they will stay for several weeks.
