Catholic Health has been awarded $18 million by the state health department to ensure continuation of emergency and acute care hospital services by Eastern Niagara Health System while a new hospital is built in Lockport.
The source of the award, which was announced Tuesday by Catholic Health, is the Vital Access Provider (VAP) fund.
Bankruptcy-reorganized Eastern Niagara Hospital is in a management agreement with Catholic Health and will remain open until the Lockport Memorial Campus of Mount St. Mary's Hospital, off South Transit Road in the town of Lockport, is open. The anticipated opening date is early 2023. Lockport Memorial Campus is planned as a "neighborhood" hospital whose emphasis is more on delivering emergency care and acute care.
VAP funding "will support the continued access to vital public health services and the redesign of the (local) healthcare delivery system into a sustainable model for the long-term, while assisting to provide financial stability during this transformation,” said Mark A. Sullivan, president and CEO of Catholic Health. “We thank New York State for their continued support and commitment to the residents of Niagara County. We hope the growing confidence that has been shown in this project and other recent grants from area foundations will encourage other organizations in our community to support Lockport’s new hospital.”
