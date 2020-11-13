Sixteen residents and one staff member have tested positive for COVID-19 and one resident who was diagnosed as having the virus recently died at Schoellkopf Health Center in Niagara Falls.
Pat Bradley, a spokesman for Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center, which oversees operations at Schoellkopf, confirmed the numbers for the newspaper on Friday. Bradley also confirmed that one elderly resident - described as a 97-year-old female with underlying health conditions - passed away after being diagnosed as having been infected by COVID-19.
"It was somebody who had tested positive, but they died form underlying health conditions," Bradley said.
Efforts are being taken inside the nursing and rehabilitative center to tamp down the spread of the virus, which has seen a rapid rise in infections across the Western New York area in recent weeks.
Bradley said the Schoellkopf employee who tested positive is currently in isolation off-site.
Of the residents who tested positive, Bradley said the majority of them have so far been asymptomatic. Those residents are receiving care in an area of the facility that is separate from other residents, Bradly said.
"We are taking every precaution to respond in a positive way to keep every resident of Schoellkopf healthy," Bradley said.
Bradley said the health center was subject to what he described a "surprise" infectious diseases survey by the New York State Department of Health on Thursday. Bradley said the survey revealed no deficiencies or areas of concern.
"Schoellkopf passed with flying colors," Bradley said.
Outside visitation has been suspended at the health center. Bradley said management and staff have taken an "all-hands-on-deck" approach to the situation, with internal health and safety procedures being reviewed and reinforced, enhanced cleaning and sanitization and workers being provided with masks, face shields and other necessary personal protective equipment.
"Every precaution is being taken to provide the residents with the best of care in this situation and in all situations," Bradley said. "We're taking every precaution to isolate those folks and to stop the spread of Covid from occurring anywhere else in the facility.
